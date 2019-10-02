Khabib Nurmagomedov poses question to slimmed-down Georges St-Pierre

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre looks decidedly slimmed-down in his latest Instagram post. So much so that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is wondering if the Canadian might be intentionally losing weight.

When St-Pierre posted a picture of himself enjoying a sushi dinner, Nurmagomedov quickly replied with a simple question.

“155?” the lightweight champion queried in the replies.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been angling for a fight with Georges St-Pierre for quite awhile. He’s been specifically hopeful that the Canadian legend could cut down to the lightweight division to challenge him for his belt.

Unfortunately for Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre is currently retired.

While the former two-division champion has been quite adamant that his retirement his likely permanent, his long-time head coach Firas Zahabi believes a fight with Nurmagomedov is possible — though probably not at 155lbs.

“Right now I think the ship has sailed on 155,” Zahabi told MMAjunkie recently. “I don’t think Georges will ever do 155. I think there was a time and place and window where Georges would make that sacrifice to do a mega-fight. But I think that window’s passed, personally.”

Zahabi continued, explaining that dropping down to lightweight for a fight with Nurmagomedov would be a big undertaking for St-Pierre.

“He’s older now, and life is good,” Zahabi said. “He’s found a social life, a balance in life of training and family and friends. To leave all that to do a 155 is a big cost in terms of sacrificing energy and preparation. He would have to prep six months to get to that. He would have to set it up to get done. 155 would be work. Is he going to work that much? I think that ship has sailed.

“I’m not talking for Georges. In my opinion he’ll only come back for a mega-fight. Like a mega-fight,” he concluded. “No titles needed, either. Could be a title. I don’t think that’s really important to him. Like a mega-fight. Only those two names (Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor) that are the names big enough for him and enticing.”