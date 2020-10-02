Cody Garbrandt issues statement on UFC 255 withdrawal

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has issued a statement on his exit from a planned title fight with UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo.

Garbrandt was expected to challenge Figueiredo for the flyweight title at UFC 255 this November. Unfortunately, news surfaced on Friday that he has been forced out of this contest, and replaced by Alex Perez, who was originally scheduled to fight Brandon Moreno on the same card.

Initially, it was unclear why Garbrandt withdrew from this UFC 255 fight, but speaking on his personal Facebook page, he revealed that he suffered a torn bicep. He also added that he’s been promised a shot at the winner of the newly scheduled Figueiredo vs. Perez matchup.

I tore my bicep on Monday. The UFC decided to replace me but told me I’ll face the winner. Time to heal and stay ready…. Posted by Cody Garbrandt on Friday, October 2, 2020

“I tore my bicep on Monday,” Garbrandt wrote. “The UFC decided to replace me but told me I’ll face the winner. Time to heal and stay ready. Control what you can control in this life. I always count my blessings when negative things arise.”

Cody Garbrandt captured the UFC bantamweight title with an impressive decision defeat of Dominick Cruz in late 2016. He then surrendered the title to TJ Dillashaw in his first defense, and failed to reclaim the title from Dillashaw in an immediate rematch. In his next fight thereafter, he was knocked out by Pedro Munhoz.

On the heels these three-straight losses, Garbrandt desperately needed a win when he returned to the Octagon at UFC 250 in June. He got the win he sought, knocking out his opponent Raphael Assuncao with a blistering right hook.

He has yet to compete in the flyweight division, but is one of the most successful and most popular fighters to emerge from the lower weight classes in the last few years.