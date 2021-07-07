UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 264 card featuring the trilogy match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.
In the main event of UFC 264, Poirier and McGregor have their highly-anticipated trilogy match. They first met in 2014 where McGregor won by first-round TKO. They then had their rematch in January at UFC 257 with Poirier exacting his revenge with a second-round TKO. Poirier enters the fight on a two-fight winning streak and is the former interim lightweight champ. McGregor meanwhile is just 1-3 in his last four including the loss to Floyd Mayweather but he’s the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ.
In the co-main event of UFC 264, top-five welterweights collide as Gilbert Burns takes on Stephen Thompson. Burns is coming off a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman back in February at UFC 258 in his first bid for UFC gold. Prior to that, he was 4-0 in at welterweight with wins over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson, and Alexey Kunchenko. Thompson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak after beating Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque by decision.
UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place this Saturday night from the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC 264 Odds:
Conor McGregor -140
Dustin Poirier +120
Gilbert Burns -155
Stephen Thompson +135
Tai Tuivasa -170
Greg Hardy +145
Irene Aldana -125
Yana Kunitskaya +105
Sean O’Malley -500
Kris Moutinho +375
Ilia Topuira -220
Ryan Hall +185
Max Griffin -175
Carlos Condit +150
Michel Pereira -175
Niko Price +150
Jennifer Maia -175
Jessica Eye +150
Trevin Giles -130
Dricus Du Plessis -110
Brad Tavares -190
Omari Akhmedov +165
Zhalgas Zhumagulov -400
Jerome Rivera +300
Alen Amedovski -175
Hu Yaozong +150
Conor McGregor opened as a -140 favorite but has now become a +100 underdog which means a $100 bet would win you $100 if he wins. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is now a -130 favorite for the UFC 264 main event which means you need to bet $130 to win $100. In the co-main event, the odds also flipped as Thompson is now a -160 favorite while Burns is a +135 underdog.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM