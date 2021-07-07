UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 264 card featuring the trilogy match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

In the main event of UFC 264, Poirier and McGregor have their highly-anticipated trilogy match. They first met in 2014 where McGregor won by first-round TKO. They then had their rematch in January at UFC 257 with Poirier exacting his revenge with a second-round TKO. Poirier enters the fight on a two-fight winning streak and is the former interim lightweight champ. McGregor meanwhile is just 1-3 in his last four including the loss to Floyd Mayweather but he’s the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ.

In the co-main event of UFC 264, top-five welterweights collide as Gilbert Burns takes on Stephen Thompson. Burns is coming off a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman back in February at UFC 258 in his first bid for UFC gold. Prior to that, he was 4-0 in at welterweight with wins over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson, and Alexey Kunchenko. Thompson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak after beating Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque by decision.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place this Saturday night from the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the complete opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC 264 Odds:

Conor McGregor -140

Dustin Poirier +120

Gilbert Burns -155

Stephen Thompson +135

Tai Tuivasa -170

Greg Hardy +145

Irene Aldana -125

Yana Kunitskaya +105

Sean O’Malley -500

Kris Moutinho +375

Ilia Topuira -220

Ryan Hall +185

Max Griffin -175

Carlos Condit +150

Michel Pereira -175

Niko Price +150

Jennifer Maia -175

Jessica Eye +150

Trevin Giles -130

Dricus Du Plessis -110

Brad Tavares -190

Omari Akhmedov +165

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -400

Jerome Rivera +300

Alen Amedovski -175

Hu Yaozong +150

Conor McGregor opened as a -140 favorite but has now become a +100 underdog which means a $100 bet would win you $100 if he wins. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is now a -130 favorite for the UFC 264 main event which means you need to bet $130 to win $100. In the co-main event, the odds also flipped as Thompson is now a -160 favorite while Burns is a +135 underdog.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 card?