Chael Sonnen explains why the UFC will likely avoid a second fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he doesn’t think the UFC will book Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2.

Way back at UFC 244 in late 2019, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for the BMF title at Madison Square Garden. While Diaz wasn’t exactly at the height of his powers, Masvidal was coming off the back of a remarkable year that saw him knock out both Darren Till and Ben Askren in huge welterweight clashes.

Now, in mid-2022, ‘Gamebred’ has said that he’d be open to sending Diaz off into the sunset for the Stockton king’s final UFC fight.

Chael Sonnen, though, doesn’t necessarily think this is the route the UFC is going to go down.

“Is he going in the wrong direction? We don’t know, he isn’t doing anything wrong. He’s doing exactly what he should be doing but let’s just take a good look real fast at Nate vs Masvidal. Yes, we wanna see it, yes, that’s going to be a big fight, okay. But, you do need to look at it from the organisation’s standpoint. In an attempt to guess, is that something they want to sign off on? It looks like Nate is going to go afterwards, it’s a tremendous risk, to put a huge star that you’ve got under contract, it’s just a huge risk, be careful how you do that. Then what would even happen with a win? Where would Jorge go from there? I’m not sure that’s the capacity he’s going to be used in, I’m not sold on that.”

Masvidal vs Diaz is the kind of feud that the UFC could pick back up again whenever they want but with Diaz having one foot out of the door, and with Conor McGregor always looming large, it’s hard to picture a scenario in which it happens again.