Israel Adesanya disappointed with the actions of media members following Devin Haney title fight: “After a fight, the laaast thing I need is 75 mothaf**kaz in the ring”

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has questioned the post-fight of Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr from Saturday night.

In front of over 40,000 fans at Marvel Stadium in Australia, Devin Haney put on an absolute clinic to defeat George Kambosos Jr and become the undisputed lightweight champion in boxing. Many felt as if Kambosos barely even won a round with Haney somewhat making it look easy and now, the 23-year-old holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles to go alongside the WBC crown that he was able to capture way back in November 2019.

A lot of folks aren’t overly interested in the prospect of a rematch and actually dubbed it a boring fight. Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, enjoyed the bout and was more focused on what went down in the ring after the fight came to an end.

After a fight, the laaast thing I need is 75 mothafuckaz in the ring all up in my bubble tryna put cameras in my face and take selfies lol. Regardless that was a good fight, beautiful skills displayed. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 5, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“After a fight, the laaast thing I need is 75 mothaf***az in the ring all up in my bubble tryna put cameras in my face and take selfies lol. Regardless that was a good fight, beautiful skills displayed.”

It certainly feels as if this is a general shot at boxing as a whole because as we know, this tends to be pretty common in the sport – which is often a frustrating thing for mixed martial arts fans and casual fans to see.

In terms of the performance, it was a technical masterclass from Devin Haney as the youngster was able to walk the walk after talking the talk for so long.

He’d been waiting for his opportunity at the big one and he didn’t let it pass him by, although it does seem like he’ll have to run it back with Kambosos one more time before moving on to something new.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What did you think of the fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr?