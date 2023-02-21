Chael Sonnen explains why he “didn’t really like” seeing Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier bury the hatchet

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he wasn’t a fan of seeing Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier bury the hatchet.

In just a few short weeks, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon after three years away. When doing so, he will take on Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship.

It’s the kind of match-up that fans are salivating over and it’s understandable to see why. UFC 285 will serve as a huge event on the calendar and everyone will be there on the call – including Daniel Cormier.

DC and Jones have been rivals for a long time but recently, it seems as if they’re willing to let all that go. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, however, that’s a mistake.

“Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, one of the great rivalries… (They’ve) decided apparently that they’re gonna make up,” Sonnen said. “I don’t know that I would ever root for somebody not to make up… but I gotta tell you, I didn’t want them to make up. I like that rivalry… It got a little comme ci comme ça. I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t really like the make-up.

Sonnen questions Jones & Cormier

“From Jon’s perspective… We didn’t get the fight we anticipated, that we waited three years for. We didn’t get the next fight that we thought would happen… And now, (you) wanna make nice with the announcer?” Sonnen continued. “What bothers me is, why? There’s obviously no sincerity in it… The fighter is so worried that in less than a month, a commentator might say something shrewd about him, that he would like to get in front of it to make sure that never gets said. The one little piece that we could have found interesting, the little bit of back and forth between announcer and fighter, they insincerely squashed it three weeks before.”

