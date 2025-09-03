Chael Sonnen explains why he agrees with Dana White in refusing Jon Jones a fight at The White House

One of Jon Jones’s biggest rivals, Chael Sonnen, agrees with the UFC’s hesitance to have him headline the White House card.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones remains adamant in a 2026 return to the Octagon to fight on the lawn of The White House. Despite UFC CEO Dana White defending Jones numerous times during his polarizing career, White is non-committal in rewarding the retired Jones with a spot on the unprecedented card.

Jones retired from MMA in June after seven months of negotiations between the UFC, Tom Aspinall, and his team for a fight. Aspinall was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champ following Jones’s retirement and returns next month at UFC 321.

After Jones received a surprising defense from Daniel Cormier against White’s White House stance, another one of his longtime rivals took the opposite approach.