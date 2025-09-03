Caio Borralho expecting the ‘hardest fight’ of his life against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris

Caio Borralho knows he has his hands full against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris on Saturday.

Borralho is set to go into enemy territory to take on Imavov in a pivotal fight at middleweight. The winner could get a title shot, so the stakes are high. However, Borralho also knows that Imavov is a tough out as he believes this will be the hardest fight of his career so far.

“Yeah, that’s how I’m preparing for this fight. I’m preparing to fight the best guy in the world,” Borralho said to MMAJunkie Radio. “If he doesn’t show up like that, it’s just profit for me. But I’m taking this fight as I take all my last fights – all the fights that I have right now are the biggest fights of my life, the most important fight of my life, and the hardest fight of my life. So I need to prepare properly for this fight. I’m taking him very seriously. I know that he’s a phenomenal athlete, and I’m preparing for that.”

Imavov is currently ranked second at middleweight, showing how tough an opponent he is for Borralho. Yet, the Brazilian is a very small favorite to get his hand raised and stun the hometown crowd.