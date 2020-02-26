Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa in the works for UFC Oklahoma City

Bryce Mitchell and Charles Rosa have been asking for it, the fans have been in agreement, and it looks like everybody may just get their wish after all.

Sources confirmed to BJPENN.com that a featherweight matchup between Mitchell and Rosa is in the works for UFC on ESPN+ 32. The event takes place May 2 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City and will be headlined by a middleweight bout between former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Jack Hermansson.

Per sources, verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to be signed soon.

Since competing on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter, Mitchell has been unbeaten in his first three UFC bouts. After picking up decision wins over Tyler Diamond at the TUF 27 Finale and Bobby Moffett at UFC Nashville in March 2019, “Thug Nasty” opened up the eyes of MMA fans everywhere with one of the best submissions of the year via twister against Matt Sayles at UFC Washington DC in December. The Arkansas native is looking to begin his professional career with a perfect 12-0 record.

After a nearly 30 month layoff from the sport, Rosa returned to the Octagon in October at UFC Boston and submitted Manny Bermudez via armbar in the first round. It was Rosa’s first win since defeating Kyle Bochniak at UFC Fight Night 81 in January 2016. “Boston Strong” is 3-2 in the UFC after winning all nine of his prior professional fights.

With the addition of the 145-bout between Bryce Mitchell and Charles Rosa, here is how the UFC Oklahoma City card currently looks.

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman

Claudia Gadelha vs. Marina Rodriguez

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Sarah Alpar vs. Vanessa Melo

Da Un Jung vs. Ed Herman

