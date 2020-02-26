VIDEO | Joseph Benavidez taps out Ryan Seacrest with a guillotine choke

Joseph Benavidez has proven his guillotine chokes aren’t reserved for just fighters.

The flyweight joined the Live with Kelly and Ryan show to promote his upcoming title fight and show off some moves against Ryan Seacrest.

Benavidez is preparing for his bout against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night 169 in Norfolk, Virginia. Benavidez will fight for the vacant 125-pound title after Henry Cejudo relinquished the belt due to inactivity.

With his wife and UFC correspondent Megan Olivi in tow, Benavidez showcased his MMA skills on his willing partner, Ryan Seacrest.

He gave a walkthrough of how to perfectly execute a guillotine choke, while simultaneously avoiding the host’s very own farting technique. Benavidez sealed the perfect guillotine choke and allowed The American Idol host to tap out.

All in a day’s work for Benavidez.

This Saturday, we’ll find out if Benavidez can do the same to the No. 3 ranked flyweight. This will be the third time Joseph Benavidez has fought for the flyweight title. In his two previous attempts, he came up short against Demetrious Johnson. In their first showdown, the closely contested bout ended in a split decision. In their second Octagon meeting, “Mighty Mouse” accomplished a more decisive victory, finishing Benavidez by knock out in the first round.

His upcoming Brazilian opponent has accomplished six wins in seven fights since joining the UFC in 2017 and only has one loss in his professional career. “Daico” is also partial to a good guillotine choke. In his last fight, he successfully defeated Tim Elliott by guillotine choke in the first round. He has also finished nearly half of all bouts by TKO.

Do you think Joseph Benavidez will guillotine choke his way to flyweight gold? Or do you think Deiveson Figueiredo will stop him in his tracks? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/26/2020.