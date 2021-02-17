Bryan Caraway charged with insurance fraud, accused of stealing ATV from Miesha Tate

Former UFC bantamweight contender Bryan Caraway has been charged with insurance fraud and accused of stealing an ATV from his ex-partner, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, per a report from the Tri-City Herald.

According to the report, Caraway allegedly forged the title for a 2015 Polaris RZR ATV that belonged to Tate. Insurance investigators say Caraway bought an insurance policy for the vehicle, then reported it stolen just days later, claiming that the vehicle and its contents were worth $18,500. He’s also under investigation for grand larceny for allegedly stealing the ATV from Tate’s property on two occasions. These incidents occurred in 2018, after he and Tate split up in 2017.

Per the Tri-City Herald’s report, Caraway briefly appeared on the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s “Most Wanted” list after missing a court hearing scheduled for Feb 4. Caraway then contacted the prosecutor’s office to arrange for a new arraignment date, at which point he was removed from the list.

He’s now reportedly slated to enter a plea on March 11, to “forgery, making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title, false claims of proof in excess of $1,500 and first-degree attempted theft.”

Thomas Caraway, the former UFC bantamweight’s older brother, is also in hot water after reporting a 2007 GMC Sierra stolen on two occasions. The first time, the truck had reportedly been repossessed for nonpayment. The second time, it was reportedly in the possession of a new owner in Oregon. The elder Caraway has been charged with first-degree theft, forgery, making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title and false claims of proof in excess of $1,500, per the Tri-City Herald’s report.

Bryan Caraway entered the UFC roster by way of The Ultimate Fighter, and competed for the promotion from 2012 to 2018. During that time, he picked up wins over the likes of Erik Perez, Eddie Wineland and Aljamain Sterling, and came up short to fighters like Takeya Mizugaki, Raphael Assuncao, Cody Stamann and Pedro Munhoz.

He’s fought once since parting ways with the promotion, defeating Raja Shippen by decision under the Battlefield FC banner in South Korea.