UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis full betting odds

The headliner features top-five ranked heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis going against each other in an important fight in the UFC’s heaviest weight class. Blaydes comes into this fight on a four-fight win streak, but he has been criticized for his wrestling-heavy type of approach by UFC president Dana White and fans. We will see if that changes in this fight as Blaydes is likely very motivated to get a finish and move closer to the title shot. As for Lewis, he is coming off of three straight wins in his own right. One of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division, Lewis is going to have to stop Blaydes’ takedown attempts and try to knock him out to win this fight as a big underdog.
The co-main event features a pair of women’s bantamweights going at it as Ketlen Vieira takes on Yana Kunitskaya. With the UFC matchmakers looking for fresh challengers for UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, the winner of this fight could very well jump into the role of the No. 1 contender at 135lbs, especially Vieira, former top prospect.
UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).
UFC Vegas 19 Odds
Curtis Blaydes -300
Derrick Lewis +250
Ketlen Vieira -275
Yana Kunitskaya +225
Chris Daukaus -140
Aleksei Oleinik +120
Charles Rosa -145
Darrick Minner +125
Tom Aspinall -275
Andrei Arlovski +235
Jamall Emmers -140
Chas Skelly +120
Casey O’Neill -185
Shana Dobson +160
Sergey Spivak -225
Jared Vanderaa +190
Eddie Wineland -150
John Castenada +130
Nate Landwehr -159
Julian Erosa +131
Drako Rodriguez -204
Aiemann Zahabi +167
Phil Hawes -118
Nassourdine Imavov -102
Rafael Alves -175
Pat Sabatini +150
Drakkar Klose -135
Luis Pena +115
