UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 19 card featuring Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis in the main event.

The headliner features top-five ranked heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis going against each other in an important fight in the UFC’s heaviest weight class. Blaydes comes into this fight on a four-fight win streak, but he has been criticized for his wrestling-heavy type of approach by UFC president Dana White and fans. We will see if that changes in this fight as Blaydes is likely very motivated to get a finish and move closer to the title shot. As for Lewis, he is coming off of three straight wins in his own right. One of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division, Lewis is going to have to stop Blaydes’ takedown attempts and try to knock him out to win this fight as a big underdog.

The co-main event features a pair of women’s bantamweights going at it as Ketlen Vieira takes on Yana Kunitskaya. With the UFC matchmakers looking for fresh challengers for UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, the winner of this fight could very well jump into the role of the No. 1 contender at 135lbs, especially Vieira, former top prospect.

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC Vegas 19 Odds

Curtis Blaydes -300

Derrick Lewis +250

Ketlen Vieira -275

Yana Kunitskaya +225

Chris Daukaus -140

Aleksei Oleinik +120

Charles Rosa -145

Darrick Minner +125

Tom Aspinall -275

Andrei Arlovski +235

Jamall Emmers -140

Chas Skelly +120

Casey O’Neill -185

Shana Dobson +160

Sergey Spivak -225

Jared Vanderaa +190

Eddie Wineland -150

John Castenada +130

Nate Landwehr -159

Julian Erosa +131

Drako Rodriguez -204

Aiemann Zahabi +167

Phil Hawes -118

Nassourdine Imavov -102

Rafael Alves -175

Pat Sabatini +150

Drakkar Klose -135

Luis Pena +115

Who are you betting on for UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis?