Bo Nickal claims if he’s booked to fight on the UFC prelims he’ll retire from MMA: “I’m not a prelim guy”

Bo Nickal vows he will never fight on the UFC prelims.

Nickal is 3-0 as a pro and won two fights on the Contender Series to punch his ticket into the UFC. The Penn State product was hyped up long before his amateur debut due to his wrestling pedigree and he’s now set to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282.

Although not many newcomers get featured on a pay-per-view right away, Nickal says he’s not a prelim guy and vows to retire if he’s booked on the prelims.

“Do I look like, am I a prelim guy? I’m not a prelim guy. If I have to fight on the prelims, I’ll just retire, I’m done,” Nickal said on The MMA Hour.

When asked if it was in his contract that he couldn’t be on the prelims, Bo Nickal wasn’t sure but he is adamant the UFC won’t put him on the prelims.

“I don’t know if it’s in the contract, but they’ll (the UFC) do the right thing, they’ll do the smart thing and if I’m not, like I said, if I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire. I’m out… I’ve seen them do it before, put a bigger fight on the prelim, but I just, I don’t know. I’m a main card guy, it just doesn’t make sense. It’s Dana White’s Contender Series again, but I’m main eventing Dana White’s Contender Series at 2-0. Every fight I’m in is the main event. So, they’re putting me on the main card.”

As mentioned, Bo Nickal is just 3-0 as a pro and coming off a 52-second submission win over Donovan Beard while submitting Zachary Borrego in 62-seconds. In his pro-MMA debut, Nickal scored a 33-second KO win.

What do you make of Bo Nickal saying he’ll retire if he’s on the UFC prelims?

