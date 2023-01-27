Bella Mir earns UFC’s first NIL deal

Bella Mir has earned UFC’s first NIL deal.

And in doing so, the UFC is getting into the name, image and likeness (NIL) business.

The 20-year-old Bella (3-0 MMA) is the daughter of two time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir (19-13 MMA).

Frank Mir, 43, won the UFC heavyweight title in 2004, and was UFC interim heavyweight champion in 2008.

Bella Mir joined the women’s Hawkeyes wresting team after four consecutive Nevada state high school wresting titles. ‘Lady’ Mir also won the 2022 American National Jiu-Jitsu and 2021 International Jiu-Jitsu Con Championships.

‘ESPN MMA’ took to ‘Twitter’ with the following announcement:

“UFC has signed Bella Mir as its first-ever NIL ambassador, officials told @marcraimondi. Mir, a freshman of Iowa women’s wrestling team and daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, is 3-0 as a professional MMA fighter.”

UFC President, Dana White, issued the official statement:

“Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I’m proud that she’s making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa. She’s a four-time state high school wrestling champion who has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and three professional MMA fights before turning 19. Bella is an incredible role model for young women who are not only looking to get into sports, but also pursue their dreams. She’s on another level, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

In response to the announcement, Mir said:

“I’m super grateful and I honestly couldn’t be more thankful to Dana and UFC for giving me this opportunity. I’m going to make sure I do my best to represent UFC and show the world what I’m all about.”

The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) approved an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy in 2021. The policy, updated in 2022 allows all NCAA Division I, II and III student athletes to be compensated for their NIL.

NIL deals afford college athletes the ability make money on things like public appearances, endorsements, and social media posts.

Like father, like daughter. With the UFC’s first NIL deal, it’s sure to equate to seeing Bella Mir fight for the promotion in the future.