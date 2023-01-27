Dillon Danis shares heated DM exchange with UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland

Dillon Danis has shared a heated DM exchange he had with UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

Danis (2-0 MMA) made headlines when he recently pulled out of a high-profile boxing bout with social media star KSI that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th, at the Wembley Arena in London.

The 29 year old New Yorker has not fought in the Octagon since June of 2019 where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) by first round submission at Bellator 222.

According to Bellator president Scott Coker, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Danis has reached out and ‘wants to fight’:

“He’s reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I want to fight.’ So we’re going to try and get him in the rotation, but it’s been a long time. It’s been a long time since he fought, so I hope he’s been training and I hope he’s been doing his thing, but at the end of the day it’s really going to be up to him and how bad he wants to fight and does he really want to compete at this level. It’s going to be something that only he can answer.”

Apparently for now, Danis is opting to pick a fight with Sean Strickland and share it on social media.

Danis posted the following messages between the two on ‘Twitter‘:

Strickland:

“Yeah man but you still gotta look yourself in the mirror…go read your comments. The whole world thinks you’re a joke…you gotta look yourself in the mirror at night and know that most people on this planet dislike you….”

“if you ever wanted to check out one day…Well no one would blame you for taking that way out…in a lot of societies that is the honorable thing to do in your situation.”

Danis:

“lick mr balls”

“bitch”

“id literally hold you down and make you like my arse”

Strickland:

“Yea sure Dillon. Have a good one man. hopefully one day you take my advice you know it’s the right thing to do”

Danis:

“you can’t go around fighting people not how life works so i’m gonna have to handle you”

“You do know in a real fight id take you down in probably 5 seconds”

Strickland:

“Sure man. You know where to find me troll”

This isn’t the first time Danis and ‘Tarzan’ have exchanged words. It was back in 2021 where Strickland called him ‘prey’ and ‘a lamb pretending to be a wolf’.

Seemingly MMA fans believe ‘El Jefe‘ has hit a new low by making the exchange public.

As for Strickland (26-5 MMA), he’s back in the win column, hot off a victory over Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) earlier this month.

What do you think of ‘El Jefe’ making the DM exchange between the two fighters public?

