Daniel Pineda on Cub Swanson fight: “He will either knock my ass out or I will finish him”

Daniel Pineda doesn’t think the judges will be needed for his UFC 256 fight against Cub Swanson.

After Pineda finished Herbert Burns at UFC 252, the hope for the 35-year-old was to get a ranked opponent or someone near the rankings. And, he ended up getting his wish as he was offered perennial contender, Cub Swanson.

“That is who they offered me because he is ranked higher than me. Every fight I take I just want to move up the rankings…,” Pineda said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. I’m excited, what I like about this fight is he brings the fight. He doesn’t want to lay and pray, he throws and it makes for another bonus.”

Entering the scrap against Swanson, Daniel Pineda is the betting favorite but knows Swanson can’t be counted out. The veteran surprised many with his win over Kron Gracie last October, so for Pineda, he is preparing for the toughest test of his career.

“We are both OGs as we both have a lot of fights. I’m expecting it to be a good fight, I’m excited,” he explained. “Don’t count anyone out, Cub and I have both been on a four-fight losing streak. After he lost four fights, he beat a world-class jiu-jitsu guy. You can never count out Cub.”

Although Daniel Pineda is expecting a very tough Cub Swanson, he expects the fight to end inside two rounds. He knows there is a very real chance he will get knocked out but is confident he will weather the storm and finish Swanson in the second.

“I still haven’t won a fight by decision and I don’t plan on it. He will either knock my ass out or I will finish him. It will be a good fight. Two rounds,” he concluded.

Who do you think will win, Daniel Pineda or Cub Swanson?