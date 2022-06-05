Ali Abdelaziz slams TJ Dillashaw for his recent comments about Cody Garbrandt: “You think you are smart because you are a steroid machine?”

Top MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has some words for TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw appears to be in prime position for the next crack at the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Reigning titleholder Aljamain Sterling even called out Dillashaw following his successful title defense against Petr Yan in their title unification rematch back in April.

With that said, not everyone is thrilled over the idea of Dillashaw getting the next crack at 135-pound gold. Those opposed to it refer to Dillashaw’s two-year suspension over EPO use.

It’s something that Abdelaziz hasn’t forgotten as he sent the following message to Dillashaw on Twitter:

@TJDillashaw you fought Cody and when people fight they show each other respect, you said he is not smart but you think you are smart because you are a steroid machine? These two wins you have over @Cody_Nolove should be overturned and never count. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 1, 2022

What likely sparked this comment from Ali was Dillashaw recently taking aim at Cody Garbrandt. He said that “No Love” isn’t exactly the smartest person inside the cage.

Dillashaw made a successful return from his suspension back in July 2021. He defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision. Dillashaw had missed most of 2019 and all of 2020 due to the suspension.

Dillashaw ended up sustaining a knee injury in the bout with Sandhagen, which explains why he’s been out of action for quite some time.

At the moment, Dillashaw is the number two ranked UFC bantamweight. He’s only behind Petr Yan and of course, Sterling.

Dillashaw recently told Submission Radio that he doesn’t find Aljamain Sterling particularly threatening.

“He’s definitely got his strengths, he’s got his annoyance with fighting, he’s awkward and what not, right, but he’s just not very threatening.

“I could f*****g go in there and fight him with my hands down and not worry about getting knocked out because he doesn’t pack a punch whatsoever,” Dillashaw said to Submission Radio.

“So it’s not a very nerve-wracking fight to go into. Think about the worst things that can happen is, you know, and Sterling’s not that guy so this is dealing with what he does good, to be honest, you know, he’s a world champion, you can’t take that away from him.

“Maybe the first time he got it was a little bit of bullshit, especially with the way he acted but he won the second fight fair and square.”

