Pro fighters react after Tom Brady wins seventh Super Bowl with Buccaneers

UFC President Dana White and numerous pro fighters weighed in after Tom Brady earned his seventh career Super Bowl tonight.

Brady left his longtime home of New England last offseason and signed with the NFC’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 43-year-old quarterback led the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2003 this postseason.

Brady and the Bucs ended up making this years Super Bowl after earning road victories in Washington, New Orleans and finally Green Bay. The latter of which made history, as Tampa Bay would become the first franchise to ever host and play in a Super Bowl.

Standing in the way of Tom Brady and the Bucs were last years Super Bowl champions in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The defending champions were pegged as favorites headed into tonight’s highly anticipated Super Bowl but those odds proved to be misleading.

Instead, Tom Brady was once again able to rewrite the history books this evening, leading the Bucs to a 31-9 thumping of the Chiefs.

The victory marked Brady’s seventh career Super Bowl win and the second championship title in Tampa Bay’s franchise history.

Following the Buccaneers sensational victory, many pro fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions to tonight’s game.

These calls have been absolutely bullshit #SuperBowl — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 8, 2021

When we look back in history at sthe greatest athletes in history everyone will always mention Thomas Edward Patrick Brady jr. The man is ageless, a true winner. How bout the Louisianan Leonard Fournette coming to play. 7 titles I can’t believe they made it look this easy — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 8, 2021

Bucs D came to play #SuperBowl — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 8, 2021

More reactions to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Super Bowl victory.

You at home watching the @Chiefs from your couch like your team was. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) February 8, 2021

Tampa defense was lights out tonight, the offense was efficient but the night belongs to the defense. Full on team effort but my goodness those cats came to play. I’m blown away #SuperBowlLV congrats to the @Buccaneers #champs #nfcsouth — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady = 🐐 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 8, 2021

And Toms coming back for more!!! #SuperBowlLV — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 8, 2021

