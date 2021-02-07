Cory Sandhagen sympathetic to Frankie Edgar following brutal KO, but “this is a game”

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen was sympathetic to Frankie Edgar after knocking him out at UFC Vegas 18 but admits it’s all part of the game.

Sandhagen landed a brutal flying knee to the chin of Edgar in the first round of their UFC Vegas 18 co-main event fight. Sandhagen was a big betting favorite entering the contest, so it’s not a huge surprise that he got his hand raised. But the incredible fashion that he got the finish couldn’t have been expected by anyone. Incredibly, Sandhagen has now won his last two fights in the UFC via the rarely-seen flying knee and spinning wheel kick, over Edgar and Marlon Moraes, respectively. Sandhagen moved to 7-1 in the UFC following the knockout win, which left Edgar in a daze.

The KO was so brutal that Edgar was knocked out immediately upon impact and then he slammed into the mat facefirst, compounding the brutality of the knockout. Thankfully, Edgar was able to stand up and get out of the cage on his own. But it really did seem like one of those vicious knockouts that could change the course of a fighter’s career. Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 18, Sandhagen admitted that it was tough to see Edgar like that, but ultimately this is the game that they play?

“I’m glad it was him and not me. This is a game. It doesn’t feel good to watch someone crawl up and be all dazed or whatever. Especially if it’s Frankie Edgar, who everyone loves including myself. But, rather him than me,” Sandhagen said, admitting that the flying knee was something that he and his coaches scouted out beforehand.

With UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan set to meet Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 next month, Sandhagen is in very good shape when it comes to the 135lbs division, with the race for the next title shot seemingly between himself and TJ Dillashaw.

