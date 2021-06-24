Alexander Volkov believes Ciryl Gane fight will be “one of the best this year” as long as the Frenchman doesn’t wrestle him

Alexander Volkov hopes Ciryl Gane doesn’t try to wrestle him over and over again in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday.

Volkov enters the main event after back-to-back TKO wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Curtis Blaydes in a fight he was taken down over and over again.

Against Gane, Volkov knows the Frenchman is a good striker so he hopes they get a striking war and not a wrestling match.

“This fight, I think it will be one of the best this year because it’s two big, really high-level striking fighters, and it’s going to be a really interesting fight. I’m more excited with it because I look at him, he’s a really good striker, and one time I feel like I (will) meet him anyway,” Volkov said at media day. “I think it’s a good time for both of us we are really close to the belt. I want to fight with anybody who uses their striking skills, but not their wrestling or something. That’s why it’s a good fight for me. I hope he will not go to wrestling after some punches hit him, and we will continue this fight in the standup.”

Although Volkov doesn’t want Gane to wrestle him, it seems likely the Frenchman will shoot at some point. Gane is very well-rounded and against Blaydes, Volkov struggled in the grappling department, so it is a path to victory for the undefeated fighter. Yet, as Volkov says, a striking battle between them would be an exciting one for the fans.

Regardless, Volkov is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night and put him one step close to the belt. If he beats Gane, he could very well be a win away from fighting for the belt.

Who do you think will win, Alexander Volkov or Ciryl Gane?