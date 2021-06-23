Julio Cesar Chavez says his son didn’t prepare for Anderson Silva, calls for him to retire

Julio Cesar Chavez doesn’t believe his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. prepared properly to fight Anderson Silva and now wants him to retire.

On Saturday night, Chavez Sr. had an exhibition bout in his return to the ring while his two sons were also on the card. Unfortunately, Chavez Jr. lost a split decision to Anderson Silva while Omar Chavez lost a decision to Ramon Alvarez. It was a disappointing result for the family, and the legendary boxer believes it’s due to the fact his sons don’t prepare properly.

“I prefer that they retire if they are not going to prepare correctly. They do not prepare in the best way possible to fight,” Chavez Sr. said (via BoxingScene).

The result was no doubt disappointing for Chavez Jr. as he was a sizeable favorite over Anderson Silva. The expectation was he would be able to walk over the former UFC champ and likely get the stoppage. Yet, that was far from the case as Silva fought a good fight while Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. wasn’t active enough and clearly lost the fight.

Although Chavez Jr. lost the fight he thought it shouldn’t have been a loss. Instead, he thinks although he didn’t throw much volume, Silva didn’t do enough damage to warrant the win.

“It could have been a draw,” Chavez Jr. said post-fight ringside. “I failed to throw more punches. He didn’t really do much damage. But it was enough for a draw.”

With the loss, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is now 2-4 in his last six and at 35-years-old perhaps he does hang up the gloves. The knock on the Mexican throughout his career is he doesn’t do enough training and takes a lot of shortcuts in training camp. That showed on Saturday and in his fights against Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs among others.

What do you make of Julio Cesar Chavez say his son didn’t prepare enough to face Anderson Silva?