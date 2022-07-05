Alexander Volkanovski thought the doctor should’ve stopped the fight due to Max Holloway’s cut: “I seen his bone”

Alexander Volkanovski thought the cut above Max Holloway’s eye should have stopped their fight at UFC 276.

Volkanovski landed a big shot to Holloway’s eye that split his eyebrow into two. It was a big cut that was bleeding quite a bit, but the cutman did a very good job which allowed the fight to continue. However, Volkanovski says he saw Holloway’s bone and thinks the fight should’ve been stopped due to the cut.

“Oh, I don’t think so, he’s tough. Cuts are not going to faze him but I knew that was a big cut. I landed that and I just seen it open right up,” Volkanovski said to mainevent after UFC 276. “And I’m like ‘oh that’s big.’ I look at the ref and I’m like ‘that’s a big cut, that’s probably ended him you know.’ You could stop the fight there and see how big the cut was, I seen his bone and everything. It was pretty crazy I knew he was gonna keep coming. I wanted to take out that legendary chin, but it stays legendary.”

Although the fight was not stopped, Alexander Volkanovski cruised to a dominant decision win. He won all five rounds as he appeared to be much faster than Holloway and was able to find his range and just land the big shots while avoiding getting hit. And, even though the fight was not stopped it still was a great performance from Volkanovski to prove he is one of the pound-for-pound best and one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

With Volkanovski’s win over Holloway at UFC 276, he has now defeated the Hawaiian three times. It’s uncertain what might be next for the Aussie as he has hinted at a move to fight for the lightweight title but he also has options at 145lbs.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski that the fight should’ve been stopped due to Max Holloway’s cut at UFC 276?