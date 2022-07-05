Following MMA retirement, Felice Herrig signs with BKFC

Former UFC strawweight Felice Herrig is going to continue competing after all.

The 37-year-old last competed in a rematch against Karolina Kowalkiewicz last month. The Poland-native moved to 2-0 in her series with Herrig, as she won via second-round submission. The loss was the fourth in a row for ‘Lil Bulldog’, as she hadn’t won a fight since 2017.

Following the defeat, Felice Herrig announced her retirement in the octagon. The former UFC strawweight tearfully announced that she was hanging up the gloves to move on to do other things. It seems that fans now have an answer as to what that next step is.

MMAFighting was the first to report that Felice Herrig has signed with BKFC. The 37-year-old joins a long line of UFC veterans to sign with the bare-knuckle boxing promotion. Names such as Chad Mendes, Ricco Rodriguez, Jimmie Rivera, and more have all switched from MMA to BKFC.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Herrig will now join a division containing names such as Paige VanZant, Bec Rawlings, Rachel Ostovich, and more. However, they’re all chasing current women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea, who captured the title in February.

In comments given via press release, it’s clear that ‘Lil Bulldog’ is excited to get to work. As of now, there’s no date or opponent set for Herrig’s BFKC debut. However, it’s likely that one will be announced in the coming months.

“I’ve watched closely what Dave [Feldman] and his team at BKFC have built and truly want to test myself in bare-knuckle. At this point in my career, I’m ready for a new challenge, and there is nothing bigger and better than BKFC.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Felice Herrig deciding to sign with BKFC? Are you surprised? Who do you want to see her face in her bare knuckle debut? Sound off in the comment section below!