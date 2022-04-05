Alexander Volkanovski plans to silence his doubters in UFC 273 title fight with Korean Zombie: “I do think it will be an eye-opener”

Alexander Volkanovski plans to make a statement against Korean Zombie at UFC 273.

Volkanovski will collide with ‘TKZ’ in Saturday night’s event headliner, this after his original opponent Max Holloway was forced out due to injury. Zombie was quick to step up in place of ‘Blessed’ and Volkanovski says this is now a “legacy fight” and one that he’s wanted for years.

“He fought Brian Ortega for the number one contender spot and came up short. He did what he had to do and had a good performance in his last one. There was an injury and that’s why, if you stay ready you never know what will come your way,” Volkanovski said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “This is a bit of a legacy fight as well. He has been around, he has been at the top for so long like to be one of the top contenders for over 10 years, he’s finally getting another shot but I will prove I am too much and on a whole other level. My confidence is on a whole other level, too strong, too fit, too level and knowledgable, what I’m seeing and doing right now is on a whole other level, I’m expecting to go out there and make a statement.”

Although Volkanovski wanted the fight with Holloway, he says with him now fighting Korean Zombie he knows he needs to go out there and dominate him. He has heard the talk that Zombie doesn’t deserve the title shot so the plan for Volkanovski is to get a stoppage win within three rounds in the main event of UFC 273.

“He’s tough, that is why they call him the Zombie. There are too many holes for me to capitalize on. That is no knock on Zombie, that is just where I am now, I’ve already proved in my last fights where I am at and I’m on a whole other level again,” Volkanovski said. “They shouldn’t be surprised, but I do think it will be an eye-opener. I do think this one will be exciting but I’m expecting to go out there and really put my hands on him and do work. I can finish him anywhere, I can submit him, ground and pound, knock him out on the feet. That is what I want to do, I want to show my level by outperforming the guys and show there is a big gap.”

Should Alexander Volkanovski get the finish over Korean Zombie as he plans, he’s not exactly sure what would be next. Many would hope the trilogy fight with Max Holloway would be next, yet the featherweight champ doesn’t think the Hawaiian truly wants it.

With that, Volkanovski says he will fight whoever the UFC puts in front of him, but he does want to see the division be more active.

“I feel like I was chasing the trilogy more than Max was, the UFC wanted it and then you have him talking about money fights. I’m not going to talk anyone into it, if he doesn’t want the fight that’s okay because I’ve already proven (I’m better) twice,” Volkanovski said. “We will see what the UFC says, I’m going to worry about Zombie, but you won’t see me chasing anyone, it’s whoever is next in line and whoever the UFC puts in front of me. We all know I’m not scared to fight whoever it is.”

Although Volkanovski doesn’t know who would be next, the featherweight champ believes if he defends his belt three times which he hopes to do, he would become the featherweight GOAT.

He says he is in the talk right now but all he needs is a few more title defenses. Along with that, the goal is to become the pound-for-pound best in the UFC.

“You just need the defenses, I have taken out all the top guys,” Volkanovski concluded. “After a few more defenses, not even a few, it’s not long I’m talking this year, after this one, my name is already up there for pound-for-pound, I want that status. I want to accomplish all these goals, pound-for-pound number 1, featherweight GOAT and to do that you need defenses. I haven’t been as active as I want to be but this year I do and I want to take out all these guys that are next in line.”

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski will finish Korean Zombie at UFC 273?