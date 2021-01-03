UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants the UFC to introduce a new BMF title so he can throw down with Henry Cejudo.

Figueiredo spoke to MMAFighting.com in a recent interview and said that he believes he deserves a raise from the UFC, including the introduction of pay-per-view bonuses in his contract. After a brilliant 2020 campaign that saw Figueiredo win three fights and draw with Brandon Moreno in a “Fight of the Year” candidate, he’s looking to make a lot more money in 2021 and have bigger fights. One of those bouts could be against the former champ Cejudo.

In the interview, Figueiredo expressed a desire to fight against the former flyweight champion Cejudo in a BMF title bout. Figueiredo suggested that the UFC create a BMF title for the lighter-weight classes, and have him compete against Cejudo in a 130lbs catchweight fight for the newly-created BMF belt.

“(I want) a superfight for the ‘BMF’ belt. If the UFC wants this, I’m in. It would be another great fight to add to my game,” Figueiredo said.

“They could do a belt between the 125 and 135 divisions, set up a weight, and see who’s the baddest motherf*cker in the lightweights. I want to fight Cejudo, man. He talks a lot, he’s always talking about everyone, so I want to stop this guy. I want to shut his mouth.”

Figueiredo is busy right now with a rematch against Moreno on the horizon in 2021 once both men heal up following their brutal war at UFC 256. Cejudo is currently still retired, but he has hinted that he could return to the Octagon sometime this year for the right fight. Cejudo has mainly expressed interest in chasing a third title against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, but perhaps a BMF title fight with Figueiredo could suffice instead.

Do you want to see Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Henry Cejudo for the BMF belt?