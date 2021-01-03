Henry Cejudo tells Ryan Garcia to “shine my shoes”

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo took a shot at boxer Ryan Garcia, telling the vacant WBC interim lightweight champion to “shine my shoes.”

Garcia scored a brutal seventh-round TKO victory over Campbell on Saturday during a highly-anticipated battle between the two lightweights. Campbell was able to score a knockdown in the second round of the fight but Garcia was able to survive it and hold on. In the seventh round, Garcia landed a nasty liver punch that left Campbell unable to continue, declaring him the winner. With Garcia fresh in the news, Cejudo decided to take a shot at the boxing champ.

RYAN GARCIA BODY SHOT KNOCKOUT!!! pic.twitter.com/h3399oDY3z — Who’s In Your Corner? (@WhosInYaCorner) January 3, 2021

Taking to his social media the day after Garcia scored the vicious knockout over Campbell, Cejudo once again reiterated his desire for a matchup against the boxing world champion. Using his signature “bend the knee” catchphrase, Cejudo used the knockdown as an opportunity to get under Garcia’s skin.

U bent the knee yesterday once yesterday against cambell . I’ll make you shine my shoes @KingRyanG pic.twitter.com/5rN4TyPlap — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 3, 2021

The caption in the image Cejudo posted reads: “No matter in the Cage or in a Ring, All will bow to the King.” – Triple C, Henry Cejudo

Cejudo was the UFC bantamweight champion and was at the height of his MMA career when he abruptly retired following a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Since then, Cejudo has spent much of his downtime on social media trolling a number of fighters in an attempt to lure big-name opponents for superfights. Cejudo has been very vocal in calling out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC, but he’s also been vocal in calling Garcia, and especially after taking the knee against Campbell.

What an incredible shot by Luke Campbell to knock down Ryan Garcia in the 2nd round #GarciaCampbell! 💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/EiAAs05Sv9 — Low6 (@low6sports) January 2, 2021

Do you think Henry Cejudo will get his wish and get a fight with Ryan Garcia in either the UFC or in boxing one day?