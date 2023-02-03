Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want the narrative of Islam Makhachev to change if he wins at UFC 284: “Just remember what you’re saying he is now”

Alexander Volkanovski wants people to remember how highly they thought of Islam Makhachev once UFC 284 is over and done.

Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, against the featherweight champ in Volkanovski. It’s a massive fight as it’s pound-for-pound number one vs. number two, but many fans and analysts aren’t giving Volkanovski much of a chance.

With that, Volkanovski says when he wins at UFC 284, he doesn’t want the narrative of Makhachev to change.

“There are going to be a lot of people that are going to doubt me, which I love, and all that type of stuff. I’m undersized, he’s too good at the Dagestani wrestling, and all this type of stuff. That’s good. But just remember that. Remember that,” Volkanovski said on The MMA Hour. “Don’t change the narrative when I get my hand raised. That’s something that I need people to understand, because it’s funny people will sit there and say all this stuff. If something happens (and I win), oh yeah, (Makhachev) didn’t fight anybody.

“It was his first defense. All of a sudden they’re taking away the victory and acting like he isn’t that person that they said he was before the fight,” Volkanovski added. “Just remember what you’re saying he is now. You’re putting him on that pedestal — keep him there even if I get my hand raised. Don’t change that bulls**t”

Volkanovski certainly has a point as MMA fans are quick to write of fighters and should the Aussie win, some fans will likely claim Makhachev was never that good. However, Volkanovski won’t put up with any of that talk as he knows how highly people hold Islam right now.

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a decision win over Max Holloway which marked his fourth consecutive title defense.

