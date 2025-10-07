Alex Pereira warned by retired UFC veteran about potential super fight with Jon Jones

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025
Alex Pereira UFC walkout prep point

A former UFC veteran thinks Alex Pereira might be walking into a bad matchup against Jon Jones.

Pereira is fresh off a first-round TKO finish over Magomed Ankalaev in their UFC 320 rematch. With the win, “Poatan” is now a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. During his post-fight speech, Pereira called for a moment of silence for Jones’ brother, Arthur, who passed away on Oct. 3. Pereira told reporters that his plan had been to call out “Bones” for a fight at the White House next year.

During the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his belief that Pereira won’t ever be ready for Jones’ wrestling.

“I want the competitive fight,” Brown explained on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “That goes exactly right into what I was saying. Do we want entertainment? What Alex and Jon is going to do is it’s going to have a ridiculous buildup. Where everybody’s going to be pumped. There’s going to be people betting on Alex, there’s going to be people just like Conor [McGregor] going and fighting Floyd [Mayweather] — like oh yeah, Conor’s got a chance! I think Alex has a better chance than Conor did against Floyd, by the way, but you get my point.

“The matchup is literally the nightmare matchup for Alex Pereira. Jon is as big, probably a little bit bigger than Alex Pereira. At heavyweight, certainly bigger. A million times better wrestler. There’s no way in hell that Alex has wrestling at Jon Jones’ level at this point. Even if Jon Jones is out doing cocaine for the last year and then just shows up and fights.”

Whether or not Jones vs. Pereira will come to fruition remains to be seen. As it stands now, UFC CEO Dana White isn’t too keen on booking Jones for the White House card, as he feels the future Hall of Famer isn’t reliable. At the same time, White has gushed over how many favors “Poatan” has done for UFC.

Perhaps this is the one chance “Bones” has at competing on the White House card.

