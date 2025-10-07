Ilia Topuria congratulates Merab Dvalishvili post-UFC 320 win

By Dylan Bowker - October 7, 2025
Ilia Topuria press conference

Ilia Topuria has tipped his cap to fellow Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili after the latter’s UFC 320 victory. Dvalishvili notched the third defense of his bantamweight title across a reign that now has many referring to him as MMA’s GOAT at 135 pounds.

The 34-year-old bested Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of the promotion’s October 4th pay-per-view offering. It was a historic outing for Dvalishvili who broke a UFC record related to takedowns that he already held going into the card at 97 takedowns overall. That record is one that the Georgian standout kept building on as Dvalishvili left the cage having recorded 117 takedowns as the dust settled on the clash with ‘Sandman’.

There was also a more localized takedown record broken in that fight as Dvalishvili set the new standard by authoring 20 takedowns within a single contest. There is also another record within the bantamweight kingpin’s reach as Dvalishvili is two wins away from tying Anderson Silva‘s record for consecutive UFC wins with ‘The Spider’ winning 16 straight bouts in the octagon.

Ilia Topuria’s congratulatory message to Merab Dvalishvili

Ilia Topuria took to his personal social media to give well wishes to the fellow Georgian UFC titleholder, as Topuria said,

“Brother, we’ve reached the point where your victories seem almost normal. But we all know how hard it is to get there. I say it with pride: you’re a living legend!!!! An example of hard work, sacrifice, and heart. Beyond the fighter, you’re an incredible person, with a soul too big for your chest. We love you, we support you, and we’re with you every step of the way.”

Merab Dvalishvili has the longest winning streak int he history of the UFC bantamweight division with an impressive run of 14 straight victories. His excellence is demonstrable but the same can be said for the unbeaten Ilia Topuria who has collected featherweight and lightweight belts in the UFC while maintaining his unbeaten professional MMA record.

The two fighters from the Caucasus Mountains stand atop the MMA mountain and it seems unclear who will knock them down from their perch at this juncture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Alex Pereira UFC walkout prep point

Alex Pereira warned by retired UFC veteran about potential super fight with Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili celebrates UFC 320 win
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili's coach makes brutal prediction for possible Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025

The head coach of UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili has a scathing prediction for a potential Umar Nurmagomedov rematch.

Alex Pereira UFC 320 interview with Joe Rogan
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira is the man to defeat Jon Jones, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025

If one ex-UFC champion is correct, then Alex Pereira might be the one to hand Jon Jones his first non-disqualification loss.

Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
UFC

Alex Pereira makes big jump in UFC pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has made a notable jump up in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer claims he felt flat despite stoppage victory at UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has admitted that he felt flat at UFC 320, despite his submission win over Abus Magomedov.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win

Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's striking after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025
Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg contemplates his next move following chaotic UFC 320 event

Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg is contemplating his next move following last weekend’s UFC 320 event.

Khalil Rountree Jr. reacts in the cage following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. 'in good spirits' following nasty TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. spoke for the first time since his KO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Ronda Rousey

Dana White reacts to Ronda Rousey's 'ripped' physique as UFC comeback rumors swirl

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White reacted to Ronda Rousey’s recent training footage as comeback rumors progress.

Sean Strickland speaks during the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Khamzat Chimaev celebrating his win at UFC 319
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland calls out rising UFC middleweight for No. 1 contender fight to prove he's 'ready' to face Khamzat Chimaev

Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a top name in mind for his planned comeback fight.