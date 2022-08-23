Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tips ‘Meatball Molly McCann to be UFC champion

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson believes that ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann could well be tasting UFC gold at some point down the road.

The Hollywood icon posted a mashup on Instagram of the Liverpudlian’s epic spinning elbow knockouts and his own, trademark ‘People’s Elbow’ from his time competing as a pro wrestler in WWE.

Barstool Sports work with McCann and published an article on the Rock’s post. The big man then tweeted out the piece with a caption that hailed the British athlete saying,

“Strong chance we’ll hear #AndNew connected to @MeatballMolly’s name in the future #peopleselbow#meatballelbow”

advertisement - continue reading below

McCann has shot to stardom in recent years alongside her friend and fellow UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett. Both fighters are signed to Barstool as ambassadors and content creators with each of them currently enjoying emphatic winning streaks inside the Octagon and ever-increasing stardom outside of it. Rapper Drake even said he’d buy the pair some Rolex’s after hitting a $2 million parlay at UFC London.

32-year-old McCann is riding a three-fight winning streak with consecutive spinning back elbow finishes in her last two outings. Her winning run began with an entertaining brawl against Ji Yeon Kim in September last year and the Brit walked away with the unanimous decision as a 50k Fight of the Night bonus.

Following her sensational set of spinning back elbow knockouts against against Luona Carolina and Hannah Goldy, McCann was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for each finish and lauded by the MMA world as well as The Rock.

advertisement - continue reading below

The 50-year-old behemoth is a big fan of the UFC in general and posted his ‘Elbow mashup’ video on Instagram with the caption,

“Heart stoppin’

Elbow droppin’

You can feel @meatballmolly’s star rise and her “People’s Elbow” as she attacks her way thru the @UFC ranks. One of those fighters you just love to watch because it’s always exciting. Keep kickin’ ass champ, I’m always rooting ya on #PeoplesElbow 💪🏾#Electrifying #MeatballElbow #Devastating.”

advertisement - continue reading below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

McCann responded to the Rock by asking,

“@TheRock excuse me Mr Rock, but can I keep borrowing the peoples elbow. It’s doing me bits.”

@TheRock excuse me Mr Rock, but can I keep borrowing the peoples elbow. It’s doing me bits 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LhDje8hGF0 — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) July 25, 2022

The English fighter is flying right now and her recent run of results has propelled her into the top-15 of the UFC Women’s Flyweight division. But she still has a long way to go if she’s to fulfil the Rock’s prediction. Another couple of big wins could see the former Cage Warriors champ claw her way into the top 5. But beating the current 125 lb queen, Valentina Shevchenko is a mighty tall order. ‘Bullet’ is on a 9-fight winning streak and has never lost a fight at flyweight.

Meatball faces a tough test in her next fight against Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281.

Do you agree with the Rock – will Molly McCann continue her brilliant form and make a run at the belt?