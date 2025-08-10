UFC Vegas 109 Bonus Report: Elijah Smith one of four POTN winners

The Octagon was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 fight card was headlined by a key middleweight contest between Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze. The bout proved to be a coming out party for the streaking contender in Hernandez. ‘Fluffy’ was able to get the better of Roman Dolidze right from the opening bell and continued to smother and control his opponent for the entirety of the fight. After nearly scoring a TKO finish in the final seconds of round two, Anthony Hernandez proceeded to end the contest with a nasty standing choke at the midway point of the fourth round. It was a super impressive showing, and Anthony called for a title shot following the win.

UFC Vegas 109 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight matchup between former title challenger Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne. After being dropped and nearly finished in the opening frame, ‘Astro Boy’ battled back to win the final two rounds and ended up walking away with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Anthony Hernandez earned an extra $50k for his fourth-round submission victory over Roman Dolidze in tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Christian Leroy Duncan pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Eryk Anders.

Performance of the night: Elijah Smith earned an extra $50k for his highlight reel Slam KO over Toshiomi Kazama on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

Performance of the night: Joselyne Edwards pocketed an extra $50k for her first-round knockout victory over Priscila Cachoeira (see that here).

