UFC Vegas 109 Bonus Report: Elijah Smith one of four POTN winners

By Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Elijah Smith, UFC Vegas 109, Bonus, UFC

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 fight card was headlined by a key middleweight contest between Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze. The bout proved to be a coming out party for the streaking contender in Hernandez. ‘Fluffy’ was able to get the better of Roman Dolidze right from the opening bell and continued to smother and control his opponent for the entirety of the fight. After nearly scoring a TKO finish in the final seconds of round two, Anthony Hernandez proceeded to end the contest with a nasty standing choke at the midway point of the fourth round. It was a super impressive showing, and Anthony called for a title shot following the win.

UFC Vegas 109 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight matchup between former title challenger Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne. After being dropped and nearly finished in the opening frame, ‘Astro Boy’ battled back to win the final two rounds and ended up walking away with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vegas 109, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Results, UFC

Performance of the night: Anthony Hernandez earned an extra $50k for his fourth-round submission victory over Roman Dolidze in tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Christian Leroy Duncan pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Eryk Anders.

Performance of the night: Elijah Smith earned an extra $50k for his highlight reel Slam KO over Toshiomi Kazama on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

Performance of the night: Joselyne Edwards pocketed an extra $50k for her first-round knockout victory over Priscila Cachoeira (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez UFC UFC Vegas 109

Related

Anthony Hernandez, Romand Dolidze, UFC Vegas 109, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025
Anthony Hernandez
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez stops Roman Dolidze (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez.

Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the co-main event between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne.

UFC Vegas 109, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109: 'Dolidze vs. Hernandez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's cardio coach responds to concerns of UFC 319 headliner's gas tank

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

The cardio coach of Khamzat Chimaev has heard the concerns from those who question his fighter’s gas tank.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett would be a booking mistake right now, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025
Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland reveals deciding factor in UFC 319 outcome between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

Sean Strickland believes he knows what the determining factor will be when Dricus du Plessis collides with Khamzat Chimaev.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira explains why he asked to return at UFC Rio and make quick turnaround

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2025

Charles Oliveira will be making a quick turnaround.

Dominick Reyes
dominick reyes

Dominick Reyes says Carlos Ulberg is more of an 'athlete' than Jon Jones ahead of UFC Perth: 'He’s quite the test'

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2025

Dominick Reyes has high praise for his UFC Perth opponent, Carlos Ulberg.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev are 'crazy,' says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 7, 2025

Betting odds for the UFC 319 headliner have stunned another MMA legend.