UFC 319 will have an interesting spectator for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

An emerging UFC middleweight contender will be getting a close look at Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

The UFC 319 headliner will be held on Aug. 16 in Chicago. The middleweight championship will be at stake, as du Plessis looks for his third successful title defense. Chimaev is hoping to add UFC gold to his mantle for the first time, while staying unbeaten in the process.

Many believe that Reinier de Ridder or the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho could face the winner of the UFC 319 main event. While either of those possibilities are viable, Anthony Hernandez has now inserted himself into the 185-pound title conversation.

Hernandez scored a fourth-round submission finish over Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109 this past Saturday. During the post-fight press conference, “Fluffy” revealed he will be in attendance for UFC 319 to witness du Plessis vs. Chimaev.

“That’s what I’m hearing, I’m flying to Chicago,” Hernandez said.

One reporter asked Hernandez if he’d be open to fighting someone like Sean Strickland to become the No. 1 contender for the middleweight gold. “Fluffy” made his answer clear.

“When I say I don’t give a [expletive] who I fight, yes, I’m serious about that [expletive],” Hernandez said. “I don’t give a [expletive] who I fight. I think it’d be cool if there was a contender BMF belt or something like that, but I want the [expletive] title. That’s the only reason I do this [expletive] for is to get that money and change my family’s life.”

Hernandez currently finds himself on an eight-fight winning streak. His last defeat took place back in May 2020. Hernandez will move up at least one spot once the official UFC middleweight rankings are updated following his “Performance of the Night” showing. He entered Saturday’s fight with a No. 10 ranking, while Dolidze held the No. 9 spot.