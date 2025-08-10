UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez stops Roman Dolidze (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez.

Dolidze (15-4 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over former title challenger Marvin Vettori this past March. Prior to that the decision win, ‘The Caucasian’ was coming off a TKO victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (15-2 MMA) is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak, with his most recent Octagon victory coming over Brendan Allen in February of this year. Prior to that decision win, ‘Fluffy’ had scored four straight stoppage victories, which included finishes of Michel Pereira and Roman Kopylov.

Middleweights make up the main event 🚨@RomanDolidzeUFC vs Anthony Hernandez [ #UFCVegas109 | LIVE NOW on ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ZHTXoAufQA — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2025

Round one of the UFC Vegas 109 headliner begins and Anthony Hernandez opens with a low kick. He follows up with a jab. Roman Dolidze rolls for a leg lock, but it is not there. He returns to his feet and lands a low kick and then a body kick. Another low kick from Roman. He slips a jab and looks for a single leg. The takedown is not there. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. A good left hook from Dolidze. Hernandez answers with a low kick. Big shots from both men. ‘Fluffy’ looks to force the clinch. Roman Dolidze allows it and proceeds to press Anthony Hernandez up against the cage. The fighters separate and get back to range. Hernandez with a nice right hand and then a kick to the body. He presses forward and pushes Roman against the cage. A takedown now from ‘Fluffy’. Dolidze threatens with a leg lock. Hernandez breaks free and decides to allow his opponent back up. A good 1-2 and then a quick clinch from Anthony. A nice response in the form of a check hook from Roman Dolidze. That doesn’t faze Hernandez, who proceeds to land a takedown. Dolidze scrambles back up. He lands a jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 109 headliner begins and Anthony Hernandez lands a good jab. Roman Dolidze with a front kick to the body and then a pair of low kicks. ‘Fluffy’ with a takedown attempt. Roman immediately rolls for a leg lock. The forces Anthony to give up the position and return to his feet. Good punches in the pocket by both men. Hernandez with a low kick. Dolidze with a 1-2. Both men swinging wildly now. Dolidze is landing but this is not the pace he wants. Hernandez with a 1-2. He scores a trip takedown and begins landing some good punches. He opts to let Roman back up. Dolidze is clearly slowing down. Anthony Hernandez, meanwhile, is just cruising at this frantic pace. He lands a nice hook and then a low kick. Roman Dolidze with a nice knee to the body, but ‘Fluffy’ gets in on a single leg and gets him back down to the floor. Roman with a leg lock attempt. Anthony escapes and now Dolidze is back to his feet. Just over a minute remains in the second frame. Another good 1-2 from Hernandez. Dolidze with a right hand. Both men with big hooks. ‘Fluffy’ lands another and then scores a takedown. He looks for a guillotine choke. Dolidze avoids but now Hernandez is all over him with ground and pound. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 109 main event begins and Anthony Hernandez is right back on the attack after nearly earning the finish at the end of the last round. He gets a takedown and begins working short punches. He eventually allows Roman Dolidze back to his feet. He’s trying to exhaust him. A great gameplan for sure. Another clinch followed by a takedown. Hernandez is just smothering Dolidze now. Good knees to the body. Once again, he allows Roman back to his feet only to drag him back down. Another sequence of just that. This time Anthony clocks Roman with a right as he returns to his feet. ‘Fluffy’ with a huge takedown. He is just mauling Roman Dolidze now. This kid’s gas tank is impressive. The horn sounds as we go to round four.

The fourth round of the UFC Vegas 109 main event begins and Anthony Hernandez comes out quickly and lands a hard low kick. Another heavy kick to the lead leg of Roman Dolidze. A good right and then an elbow from ‘Fluffy’. He follows up with a trip takedown and is now back to smothering Roman on the floor. Dolidze is back up, but Hernandez locks up a choke and finishes the fight with the submission. WOW!

WHO CAN STOP HIM???? 😤 Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez just earned his 8th straight win inside the Octagon! [ #UFCVegas109 ] pic.twitter.com/1L6MQbrbvL — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Dolidze via submission in Round 4

Who would you like to see Hernandez fight next following his submission victory over Dolidze this evening in Las Vegas?