UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez stops Roman Dolidze (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the main event between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez.

Anthony Hernandez

Dolidze (15-4 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming over former title challenger Marvin Vettori this past March. Prior to that the decision win, ‘The Caucasian’ was coming off a TKO victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (15-2 MMA) is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak, with his most recent Octagon victory coming over Brendan Allen in February of this year. Prior to that decision win, ‘Fluffy’ had scored four straight stoppage victories, which included finishes of Michel Pereira and Roman Kopylov.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 109 headliner begins and Anthony Hernandez opens with a low kick. He follows up with a jab. Roman Dolidze rolls for a leg lock, but it is not there. He returns to his feet and lands a low kick and then a body kick. Another low kick from Roman. He slips a jab and looks for a single leg. The takedown is not there. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. A good left hook from Dolidze. Hernandez answers with a low kick. Big shots from both men. ‘Fluffy’ looks to force the clinch. Roman Dolidze allows it and proceeds to press Anthony Hernandez up against the cage. The fighters separate and get back to range. Hernandez with a nice right hand and then a kick to the body. He presses forward and pushes Roman against the cage. A takedown now from ‘Fluffy’. Dolidze threatens with a leg lock. Hernandez breaks free and decides to allow his opponent back up. A good 1-2 and then a quick clinch from Anthony. A nice response in the form of a check hook from Roman Dolidze. That doesn’t faze Hernandez, who proceeds to land a takedown. Dolidze scrambles back up. He lands a jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 109 headliner begins and Anthony Hernandez lands a good jab. Roman Dolidze with a front kick to the body and then a pair of low kicks. ‘Fluffy’ with a takedown attempt. Roman immediately rolls for a leg lock. The forces Anthony to give up the position and return to his feet. Good punches in the pocket by both men. Hernandez with a low kick. Dolidze with a 1-2. Both men swinging wildly now. Dolidze is landing but this is not the pace he wants. Hernandez with a 1-2. He scores a trip takedown and begins landing some good punches. He opts to let Roman back up. Dolidze is clearly slowing down. Anthony Hernandez, meanwhile, is just cruising at this frantic pace. He lands a nice hook and then a low kick. Roman Dolidze with a nice knee to the body, but ‘Fluffy’ gets in on a single leg and gets him back down to the floor. Roman with a leg lock attempt. Anthony escapes and now Dolidze is back to his feet. Just over a minute remains in the second frame. Another good 1-2 from Hernandez. Dolidze with a right hand. Both men with big hooks. ‘Fluffy’ lands another and then scores a takedown. He looks for a guillotine choke. Dolidze avoids but now Hernandez is all over him with ground and pound. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 109 main event begins and Anthony Hernandez is right back on the attack after nearly earning the finish at the end of the last round. He gets a takedown and begins working short punches. He eventually allows Roman Dolidze back to his feet. He’s trying to exhaust him. A great gameplan for sure. Another clinch followed by a takedown. Hernandez is just smothering Dolidze now. Good knees to the body. Once again, he allows Roman back to his feet only to drag him back down. Another sequence of just that. This time Anthony clocks Roman with a right as he returns to his feet. ‘Fluffy’ with a huge takedown. He is just mauling Roman Dolidze now. This kid’s gas tank is impressive. The horn sounds as we go to round four.

The fourth round of the UFC Vegas 109 main event begins and Anthony Hernandez comes out quickly and lands a hard low kick. Another heavy kick to the lead leg of Roman Dolidze. A good right and then an elbow from ‘Fluffy’. He follows up with a trip takedown and is now back to smothering Roman on the floor. Dolidze is back up, but Hernandez locks up a choke and finishes the fight with the submission. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Dolidze via submission in Round 4

Who would you like to see Hernandez fight next following his submission victory over Dolidze this evening in Las Vegas?

Related

Steve Erceg

UFC Vegas 109 Results: Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025
UFC Vegas 109, Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 109: 'Dolidze vs. Hernandez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's cardio coach responds to concerns of UFC 319 headliner's gas tank

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

The cardio coach of Khamzat Chimaev has heard the concerns from those who question his fighter’s gas tank.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Kamaru Usman

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett would be a booking mistake right now, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

A former UFC champion doesn’t believe now is the time for Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland reveals deciding factor in UFC 319 outcome between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 8, 2025

Sean Strickland believes he knows what the determining factor will be when Dricus du Plessis collides with Khamzat Chimaev.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira explains why he asked to return at UFC Rio and make quick turnaround

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2025
Dominick Reyes
dominick reyes

Dominick Reyes says Carlos Ulberg is more of an 'athlete' than Jon Jones ahead of UFC Perth: 'He’s quite the test'

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2025

Dominick Reyes has high praise for his UFC Perth opponent, Carlos Ulberg.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev are 'crazy,' says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 7, 2025

Betting odds for the UFC 319 headliner have stunned another MMA legend.

Alex Pereira UFC press conference
Chael Sonnen

Nobody wants to see Alex Pereira fight Magomed Ankalaev again, says outspoken UFC analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 7, 2025

If you ask one UFC analyst, Alex Pereira shouldn’t have been booked in a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
Rafael Fiziev

Charles Oliveira booked for UFC Rio return against dangerous striker

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 7, 2025

Charles Oliveira won’t be waiting long for his next outing.