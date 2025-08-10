Pros react after Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring Roman Dolidze taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Dolidze (15-4 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming over former title challenger Marvin Vettori this past March. Prior to that the decision win, ‘The Caucasian’ had scored a TKO victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (15-2 MMA) entered the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, with his most previous Octagon victory coming over Brendan Allen in February of this year. Prior to that decision win, ‘Fluffy’ had scored four straight stoppage victories, which included finishes of Michel Pereira and Roman Kopylov.

Middleweights make up the main event 🚨@RomanDolidzeUFC vs Anthony Hernandez [ #UFCVegas109 | LIVE NOW on ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ZHTXoAufQA — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 main event proved to be a coming out party for Anthony Hernandez. ‘Fluffy’ was able to get the better of Roman Dolidze right from the opening bell and continued to smother and control his opponent for the entirety of the fight. After nearly scoring a TKO finish in the final seconds of round two, Hernandez proceeded to end the contest with a nasty standing choke at the midway point of the fourth round. It was a super impressive showing, and Anthony called for a title shot following the win.

Official UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Dolidze via submission at 2:49 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dolidze vs. Hernandez’ below:

This main event is a cardio race for Hernandez. For Dolidze it’s about how much damage he can inflict while fluffy tries to get him tired. This is a strong main event !🙌#UFCVegas109 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 10, 2025

10-9 Hernandez. Fluffy seems to be one step ahead whether it’s on the feet, in the clinch or on the ground #UFCVegas109 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 10, 2025

Look at how many takedowns he has already this fight. #UFCVegas109 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 10, 2025

High pace thrilling main event!! These boys are FIGHTING!!! #UFCVegas109 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 10, 2025

Fluffy thought he won #UFCVegas109 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 10, 2025

Fluffy is on 🔥 won’t go 5!!! — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) August 10, 2025

This is SPECIAL what he’s doing. #UFCVegas109 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 10, 2025

Post-fight reaction to Anthony Hernandez defeating Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109:

Wow Fluffy Hernandez is different! Cain Velasquez style crazy #UFCVegas109 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 10, 2025

That was Fluffy’s 8th straight victory. No UFC middleweight has ever had to win more than 8 fights to earn a title shot. #UFCVegas109 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 10, 2025

That guy there beats everyone at 185. Statement made! #UFCVegas109 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 10, 2025

Fluffy Hernandez is the real deal! #UFCVegas109 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) August 10, 2025

Fluffy vs RDR next. BOOK IT! #UFCVegas109 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 10, 2025

Who would you like to see Hernandez fight next following his submission victory over Dolidze this evening in Las Vegas?