Pros react after Anthony Hernandez dominates Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

By Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring Roman Dolidze taking on Anthony Hernandez.

Dolidze (15-4 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming over former title challenger Marvin Vettori this past March. Prior to that the decision win, ‘The Caucasian’ had scored a TKO victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (15-2 MMA) entered the bout sporting a seven-fight winning streak, with his most previous Octagon victory coming over Brendan Allen in February of this year. Prior to that decision win, ‘Fluffy’ had scored four straight stoppage victories, which included finishes of Michel Pereira and Roman Kopylov.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 main event proved to be a coming out party for Anthony Hernandez. ‘Fluffy’ was able to get the better of Roman Dolidze right from the opening bell and continued to smother and control his opponent for the entirety of the fight. After nearly scoring a TKO finish in the final seconds of round two, Hernandez proceeded to end the contest with a nasty standing choke at the midway point of the fourth round. It was a super impressive showing, and Anthony called for a title shot following the win.

Official UFC Vegas 109 Results: Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Dolidze via submission at 2:49 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dolidze vs. Hernandez’ below:

Post-fight reaction to Anthony Hernandez defeating Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109:

Who would you like to see Hernandez fight next following his submission victory over Dolidze this evening in Las Vegas?

