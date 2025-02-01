UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Adesanya vs. Imavov’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

The Octagon returns to Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC Saudi Arabia, Adesanya, Imavov, Results, UFC

Adesanya (24-4 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former UFC middleweight champion is coming off losses to Dricus Du Plessis (submission) and Sean Strickland (decision) in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, earning wins over Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Brendan Allen. ‘The Sniper’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sean Strickland by way of decision.

UFC Saudi Arabia is co-headlined by an intriguing middleweight contest featuring Shara Magomedov taking on Michael Page.

Michael Page

Magomedov (15-0) currently boasts a perfect UFC record of 4-0. ‘Shara Bullet’ was most recently seen in action this past October at UFC 308, where he scored a highlight reel spinning back fist knockout over Armen Petrosyan.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June at UFC 303, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Ian Machado Garry. That setback was preceded by a decision victory over Kevin Holland at March’s UFC 299 event.

Also featured on today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main card is a highly anticipated heavyweight collision between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping the first tw0-fight losing skid of his career. The 32-year-old is coming off losses to Alexander Volkov (decision) and Tom Aspinall (KO) in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, the Russian had put together an impressive six-figtht win streak, with all six victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Tai Tuivasa this August at UFC 305. ‘Bigi Boy’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances, suffering losses to Jailton Almeida and Alexander Volkov during that stretch.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Saudi Arabia – Main Card (3:30 pm EST)

Middleweight – Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Middleweight – Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page
Heavyweight – Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Featherweight – Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

UFC Saudi Arabia – Prelims (12 pm EST)

Lightweight – Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis
Heavyweight – Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen
Lightweight – Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic
Women’s flyweight – Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Featherweight – Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander
Heavyweight – Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov UFC UFC Saudi Arabia

Related

Kevin Holland

REPORT | Kevin Holland set for welterweight return at UFC London against Gunnar Nelson

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025
UFC

Chael Sonnen reveals Global Fight League attempted to get him out of retirement: "I'm not fighting again"

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

The newly founded Global Fight League reportedly wanted to sign UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen.

Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Dana White admits the UFC could move on from Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall: "If we don't get the fight done..."

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

UFC President Dana White has offered an update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Doo Ho Choi, Bryce Mitchell
Doo Ho Choi

Doo Ho Choi calls out Bryce Mitchell following Adolf Hitler remarks: "I'll give him a good history lesson in the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi wants to teach Bryce Mitchell a history lesson.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

UFC star Paddy Pimblett explains why he didn't let go of choke on Denis Frimpong during gym fight

Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has explained why he didn’t let go of his choke on Denis Frimpong during their gym scuffle.

Conor McGregor

It isn't safe for Conor McGregor to fight again, says UFC legend: 'He shouldn't do any form of combat'

Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025
Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor unleashes shocking rant on Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Show yo wife, show yo kids'

Fernando Quiles - January 31, 2025

Conor McGregor has fired perhaps his most nasty dig towards Khabib Nurmagomedov yet.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira believes he'd be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira believes he’d be a bigger achievement for Jon Jones than if he defeated Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Alex Pereira is making a “dangerous” decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: “It seems risky”

Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira is making a risky decision by cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 next month.

Terrance McKinney
Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney believes he got the "perfect" opponent in Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 30, 2025

Terrance McKinney is ready to prove that he’s a contender at lightweight.