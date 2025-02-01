UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Adesanya vs. Imavov’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya (24-4 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former UFC middleweight champion is coming off losses to Dricus Du Plessis (submission) and Sean Strickland (decision) in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, earning wins over Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Brendan Allen. ‘The Sniper’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sean Strickland by way of decision.

UFC Saudi Arabia is co-headlined by an intriguing middleweight contest featuring Shara Magomedov taking on Michael Page.

Magomedov (15-0) currently boasts a perfect UFC record of 4-0. ‘Shara Bullet’ was most recently seen in action this past October at UFC 308, where he scored a highlight reel spinning back fist knockout over Armen Petrosyan.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June at UFC 303, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Ian Machado Garry. That setback was preceded by a decision victory over Kevin Holland at March’s UFC 299 event.

Also featured on today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main card is a highly anticipated heavyweight collision between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping the first tw0-fight losing skid of his career. The 32-year-old is coming off losses to Alexander Volkov (decision) and Tom Aspinall (KO) in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, the Russian had put together an impressive six-figtht win streak, with all six victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Tai Tuivasa this August at UFC 305. ‘Bigi Boy’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances, suffering losses to Jailton Almeida and Alexander Volkov during that stretch.

