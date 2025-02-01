UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya (24-4 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former UFC middleweight champion is coming off losses to Dricus Du Plessis (submission) and Sean Strickland (decision) in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, earning wins over Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (15-4) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Brendan Allen. ‘The Sniper’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sean Strickland by way of decision.

Round one of the UFC Saudi Arabia main event begins and Israel Adesanya get things started with a pair of kicks. Nassourdine Imavov replies with a calf kick. A big uppercut now from ‘The Sniper’. Izzy slips a 1-2 and lands a knee. Another good uppercut from Imavov. That sends Adesanya back into the cage. Adesanya swings back and keeps his opponent at bay. Imavov comes back with a takedown attempt. Adesanya stuffs it, though. They clinch against the fence. Adesanya defends against the level change and then escapes to the side. Adesanya with a stiff jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Saudi Arabia main event begins and Israel Adesanya lands a calf kick. There’s a brief pause for an eye poke to Adesanya. Nassourdine Imavov then lands a huge right hand over the top that drops Adesanya! ‘The Sniper’ jumps on Izzy with ground and pound and the referee steps in and waves off the fight. Adesanya is not happy with the stoppage, but this one is over! WOW!

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Imavov fight next following his TKO victory over Adesanya this afternoon in Riyadh?