UFC Paris Results: Mason Jones TKO’s Bolaji Oki (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight bout between Mason Jones and Bolaji Oki.

Jones (17-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Jeremy Stephens in his promotional debut this past May in Iowa. ‘The Dragon’ has won five fights in a row entering this afternoon’s contest, with 3 of those 5 victories coming by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Bolaji Oki (10-3 MMA) was also most previously seen in action in May of this year, where he defeated Michael Aswell by way of unanimous decision. The victory was preceded by a submission loss to Chris Duncan in September of 2024.

Round one of this UFC Paris lightweight matchup begins and Bolaji Oki comes forward quickly and lands a big shot that drops Mason Jones. Oki jumps on ‘The Dragon’ with a flurry of strikes and hammer fists. Jones is eating some big shots, but he scrambles and is able get back to his feet. Another big shot lands from Oki. He is pressing the action. Jones lands a big counter and now it is Oki that hits the deck. Mason pounces on his opponent with some big elbows. He moves for a kimura submission. It is deep. Bolaji Oki somehow manages to escape and get his arm free. The horn sounds to end a wild opening round.

Round two begins and Mason Jones is able to get on top of Bolaji Oki early. He begins landing some huge elbows from guard. He moves to full mount and unleashes some more crushing strikes. The referee is taking a close look. He steps in and calls a stop to the contest. What a comeback from Jones!

Official UFC Paris Results: Mason Jones def. Bolaji Oki via TKO (punches and elbows) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Jones fight next following his TKO victory over Oki this afternoon in France?

