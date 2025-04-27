UFC Kansas City Bonus Report: Randy Brown one of four POTN winners

By Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

The Octagon returned to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Randy Brown, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated welterweight main event proved to be another impressive performance for Ian Machado Garry. ‘The Future’ was able to use his Fight IQ and impressive footwork and striking to get the better of Carlos Prates throughout the majority of the opening four rounds. Then, in the fifth and final frame, ‘The Nightmare’ finally got off some good shots and appeared to be on the verge of scoring a finish. Somehow, Garry survived the late onslaught and went on to emerge victorious on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

UFC Kansas City was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Zhang Mingyang. The contest did not result in the swansong performance that a lot of fans were hoping for from Anthony Smith. Zhang Mingyang was able to get off some good shots early and often and after splitting ‘Lionheart’ open with a standing elbow, wasted little time finishing the fight with some hard ground and pound on the canvas. Despite the first-round defeat, Smith showed the courage and heart that made him famous one last time.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that 4 fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Kansas City, Results, Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, UFC

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Randy Brown and Nicholas each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Kansas City main card. Brown ultimately won the contest with a stunning second-round knockout (see that here).

Performance of the night: Zhang Mingyang earned an extra $50k for his TKO victory over Anthony Smith in tonight’s co-headliner. (see that here).

Performance of the night: Malcolm Wellmaker pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Cameron Saaiman (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Kansas City event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

