Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates share backstage moment after UFC Kansas City

By Harry Kettle - April 27, 2025

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates shared a nice moment backstage after their war at UFC Kansas City last night.

Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates went to battle in a fascinating encounter. For the most part, Machado Garry was the one dictating the pace of the fight. With that being said, Prates had a handful of big moments – including in the final minute of the fight where it looked like he was going to get the Irishman out of there.

RELATED: Pros react after Ian Machado Garry outpoints Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Thankfully for Ian, he was able to hold on, and he was able to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career to date. Now, he’s set to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 315 title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

After the fight, Machado Garry and Prates were able to put their feud to bed in a really touching moment.

 

Machado Garry and Prates share a moment

IMG: “You have a very strong heart.”

Prates: “Thank you for accepting the fight. I feel we’re going to see each other again, maybe for the title.”

IMG: “100%. Dude, this, this hand [Carlos’ hand] has power. I want to say to you, if you want help to go to the top, I will come back to Brasil. Let’s go.”

From here, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of path both men go on. Hopefully, Carlos is right, and they do meet again in the future.

What did you make of the fight? How close do you believe Carlos Prates was to securing the victory in the final moments of the bout? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Ian Garry UFC

Related

Randy Brown, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC

UFC Kansas City Bonus Report: Randy Brown one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025
Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry outpoints Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

UFC Kansas City Results: Ian Machado Garry defeats Carlos Prates (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Kansas City results, including the welterweight main event between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

Anthony Smith, Zhang Mingyang, UFC Kansas City, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Zhang Mingyang retires Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang.

Zhang Mingyang, UFC Kansas City, Results, Anthony Smith, UFC
UFC

UFC Kansas City Results: Zhang Mingyang TKO's Anthony Smith (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Kansas City results, including the light heavyweight co-main event between Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang.

Abus Magomedov, UFC Kansas City, Pros react, UFC

Pros react to lackluster fight between Michel Pereira and Abusupiyan Magomedov at UFC Kansas City

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025
Abus Magomedov, UFC Kansas City, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Kansas City Results: Abusupiyan Magomedov defeats Michel Pereira

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Kansas City results, including the middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

UFC Kansas City, Results, Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, UFC
Ian Garry

UFC Kansas City: 'Garry vs. Prates' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

The Octagon returns to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman issues statement after UFC Atlanta return confirmed

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has issued a statement after it was confirmed that he’ll be battling Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

Amanda Nunes explains motivation behind planned UFC return

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has explained the motivation behind her planned return to action with the promotion.