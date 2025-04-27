Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates share backstage moment after UFC Kansas City

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates shared a nice moment backstage after their war at UFC Kansas City last night.

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates went to battle in a fascinating encounter. For the most part, Machado Garry was the one dictating the pace of the fight. With that being said, Prates had a handful of big moments – including in the final minute of the fight where it looked like he was going to get the Irishman out of there.

RELATED: Pros react after Ian Machado Garry outpoints Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Thankfully for Ian, he was able to hold on, and he was able to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career to date. Now, he’s set to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 315 title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

After the fight, Machado Garry and Prates were able to put their feud to bed in a really touching moment.