Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates share backstage moment after UFC Kansas City
Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates shared a nice moment backstage after their war at UFC Kansas City last night.
In the main event of UFC Kansas City, Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates went to battle in a fascinating encounter. For the most part, Machado Garry was the one dictating the pace of the fight. With that being said, Prates had a handful of big moments – including in the final minute of the fight where it looked like he was going to get the Irishman out of there.
Thankfully for Ian, he was able to hold on, and he was able to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career to date. Now, he’s set to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 315 title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.
After the fight, Machado Garry and Prates were able to put their feud to bed in a really touching moment.
Ian Garry and Carlos Prates backstage together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nYea5x9VH9
— Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) April 27, 2025
Machado Garry and Prates share a moment
IMG: “You have a very strong heart.”
Prates: “Thank you for accepting the fight. I feel we’re going to see each other again, maybe for the title.”
IMG: “100%. Dude, this, this hand [Carlos’ hand] has power. I want to say to you, if you want help to go to the top, I will come back to Brasil. Let’s go.”
From here, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of path both men go on. Hopefully, Carlos is right, and they do meet again in the future.
What did you make of the fight? How close do you believe Carlos Prates was to securing the victory in the final moments of the bout? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!