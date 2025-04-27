Pros react after Ian Machado Garry outpoints Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

Garry (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at this past December’s UFC 310 event. Prior to that setback, ‘The Future’ had gone a perfect 8-0 inside of the Octagon, which included wins over Michael Page, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most previous triumph being a knockout victory over Neil Magny this past November. ‘The Nightmare’ had earned all nine of his most previous victories by way of KO / TKO, with four of those finishes coming under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event proved to be another impressive performance for Ian Machado Garry. ‘The Future’ was able to use his Fight IQ and impressive footwork and striking to get the better of Carlos Prates throughout the majority of the opening four rounds. Then, in the fifth and final frame, ‘The Nightmare’ finally got off some good shots and appeared to be on the verge of scoring a finish. Somehow, Garry survived the late onslaught and went on to emerge victorious on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garry vs. Prates’ below:

This should be good 👊🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 27, 2025

10-9 Machado Garry after R1. His distance management and defence have been on point. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 27, 2025

The Fighting Nerds' success has been incredible, but this narrative of them being undefeated is flawed. Two of their fighters have lost in the UFC this year (Bruna Brasil and Mayra Bueno Silva). — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 27, 2025

Told you Gary’s iq was gonna win this — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 27, 2025

Ian Garry is still HIM! Fights not over yet, but Garry’s’ fight IQ is sharp tonight. Prates needs a big moment to gain some respect and momentum to get back into this fight. #UFCkanascity — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 27, 2025

@iangarryMMA it’s fighting a very smart fight. Mixing up takedowns was key. #ufckansascity @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 27, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Ian Machado Garry defeating Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City:

Aight that was a good cigarette taunt lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 27, 2025

Great fight! 🇮🇪 🇧🇷 ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 27, 2025

I can’t believe Prates didn’t finish Ian Garry in the last minute!!! Unbelievable 😬 #UFCKansasCity — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 27, 2025

Prates could have finished that shit. Bad decisions at the end — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) April 27, 2025

Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his decision victory over Prates this evening in Missouri?