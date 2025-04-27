Pros react after Ian Machado Garry outpoints Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

By Chris Taylor - April 26, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates

Garry (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at this past December’s UFC 310 event. Prior to that setback, ‘The Future’ had gone a perfect 8-0 inside of the Octagon, which included wins over Michael Page, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most previous triumph being a knockout victory over Neil Magny this past November. ‘The Nightmare’ had earned all nine of his most previous victories by way of KO / TKO, with four of those finishes coming under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event proved to be another impressive performance for Ian Machado Garry. ‘The Future’ was able to use his Fight IQ and impressive footwork and striking to get the better of Carlos Prates throughout the majority of the opening four rounds. Then, in the fifth and final frame, ‘The Nightmare’ finally got off some good shots and appeared to be on the verge of scoring a finish. Somehow, Garry survived the late onslaught and went on to emerge victorious on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garry vs. Prates’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Ian Machado Garry defeating Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City:

Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his decision victory over Prates this evening in Missouri?

