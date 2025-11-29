Jon Jones responds after Daniel Cormier questions his choices on Thanksgiving: “That’s a long term rental”

Jon Jones has responded to his longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier, this after ‘DC’ questioned why he traveled to Chechnya during the Thanksgiving holiday.

‘Bones’ has recently been touring around Russia, during which he has taken the time to shoot some exotic weapons with Ramzan Kadyrov, this while getting into some wrestling-related hijinks with newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

While Jon Jones appears to be enjoying his explorations, his longtime rival Daniel Cormier was quick to question why the UFC legend isn’t at home with his family for American Thanksgiving.

‘DC’ shared the following comments on the matter:

“Why is Jon Jones not with his family on Thanksgiving holiday?”

It did not take very long for ‘Bones’ to catch word of Cormier’s critique. The recently retired former UFC two-division champion took to social media with the following rebuttal:

Jon Jones responded to Daniel Cormier 😬 “I own a rent free mansion in your head for the rest of your life.” https://t.co/BKKLLnWBOo pic.twitter.com/gqWHedGslK — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 28, 2025

“Imagine a man getting his ass kicked… and years later he’s pondering how I spend my holidays. Brother, that’s not a concern, that’s a long term rental. Utilities included.”

Jones and Cormier have one of the most infamous feuds in mixed martial arts history, with a pair of massive matchups in 2015 and 2017. ‘Bones’ emerged victorious in both contests, with the second ultimately being overturned to a no contest following errant drug test findings on the part of Jones.

Jon Jones recently revealed that he was approached about competing against Daniel Cormier for a third time in a grappling match for charity.

“I was approached the other day about grappling DC for charity, I said absolutely. Let’s see what comes of it. 3-0.”

So far, nothing has come from it and that will likely remain the case.