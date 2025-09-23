Julianna Pena gives her thoughts on Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes

Former UFC champion Julianna Pena has given her thoughts on the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes fight.

While she may not be everyone’s favorite fighter, there’s no denying that Julianna Pena has had a pretty great success story in mixed martial arts. She is a former two-time world champion, only losing the belt to the aforementioned Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.

As we look ahead to the future, Pena certainly still seems interested in going after the belt. Before then, though, Harrison and Nunes look set to compete in a superfight for the ages, and nobody really knows how it’s going to play out.

In a recent interview, Pena gave her thoughts on the next steps in her own career as well as the looming Harrison vs Nunes showdown.

Pena’s view on Harrison/Nunes superfight

“I think a trilogy with Amanda would be the best case scenario just because we have shared so much time inside the octagon, but then I would also love to fight Kayla again because I know that I can beat her,” Peña said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

“I feel like given the circumstances that I’ve been facing for these injuries that I’ve been trying to get over the hump and get inside the octagon and actually fight, I think if I could get into a fight camp healthy with having all of these injuries healed, I can beat her. I know I can.”

“I haven’t seen anybody else say that they want to fight Amanda or Kayla except me,” Peña said. “I’m willing to fight either one of them. If I could jump right into an immediate rematch with either one of them, I think that would be the best-case scenario. I don’t see any roadblocks to it, but maybe the promotion has other ideas. I’m not sure.”

“My head says Amanda, and my heart says Kayla, so I don’t know,” Peña said. “May the best woman win. I don’t have anything personally against either one of them.”

