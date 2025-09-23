Julianna Pena gives her thoughts on Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes

By Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025
Julianna Pena

Former UFC champion Julianna Pena has given her thoughts on the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes fight.

While she may not be everyone’s favorite fighter, there’s no denying that Julianna Pena has had a pretty great success story in mixed martial arts. She is a former two-time world champion, only losing the belt to the aforementioned Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison doesn’t expect much trash talk in build-up to Amanda Nunes fight

As we look ahead to the future, Pena certainly still seems interested in going after the belt. Before then, though, Harrison and Nunes look set to compete in a superfight for the ages, and nobody really knows how it’s going to play out.

In a recent interview, Pena gave her thoughts on the next steps in her own career as well as the looming Harrison vs Nunes showdown.

Pena’s view on Harrison/Nunes superfight

“I think a trilogy with Amanda would be the best case scenario just because we have shared so much time inside the octagon, but then I would also love to fight Kayla again because I know that I can beat her,” Peña said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

“I feel like given the circumstances that I’ve been facing for these injuries that I’ve been trying to get over the hump and get inside the octagon and actually fight, I think if I could get into a fight camp healthy with having all of these injuries healed, I can beat her. I know I can.”

“I haven’t seen anybody else say that they want to fight Amanda or Kayla except me,” Peña said. “I’m willing to fight either one of them. If I could jump right into an immediate rematch with either one of them, I think that would be the best-case scenario. I don’t see any roadblocks to it, but maybe the promotion has other ideas. I’m not sure.”

“My head says Amanda, and my heart says Kayla, so I don’t know,” Peña said. “May the best woman win. I don’t have anything personally against either one of them.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout

UFC champion suggests Charles Oliveira makes move to welterweight

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025
Reinier de Ridder victory UFC Abu Dhabi
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder expresses disappointment at losing Anthony Hernandez fight

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025

UFC star Reinier de Ridder has expressed disappointment at Anthony Hernandez being forced out of their fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 204
Just Scrap

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 204 with Jimmy Crute and Colby Thicknesse

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025

The 204th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Perth.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka "will be a problem for Khalil [Rountree]" at UFC 320, per former Prochazka training partner Martin Buday

Dylan Bowker - September 22, 2025

Jiri Prochazka will take on Khalil Rountree in the coming weeks, and someone who has previously trained with the former has broken down that bout. Martin Buday discussed this on Bowks Talking Bouts and referenced getting in work with Jiri Prochazka around this time last September at New Park Gym.

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland
UFC

Robert Whittaker "I'd love to fight [Sean] Strickland" at UFC Sydney

Dylan Bowker - September 22, 2025

Robert Whittaker is eyeing a return to the cage next year and looks to put himself in the position of partisan favorite against a fellow former UFC middleweight champion. The man known as Bobby Knuckles has recently referenced that he feels iced out of the UFC middleweight title scene after back-to-back losses to current champ Khamzat Chimaev and surging contender Reinier de Ridder.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 319, opposite Cormier at the official weigh-in for UFC 210

Daniel Cormier blames teammate for controversial 'towel incident' ahead of one of his legendary title fights

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025
Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
UFC

Tom Aspinall claims he never wanted to wait for Jon Jones fight: 'My hands were completely tied by the UFC'

Cole Shelton - September 22, 2025

Tom Aspinall claims he never wanted to wait for Jon Jones.

Dakota Ditcheva speaks during a PFL post-fight interview, opposite Valentina Shevchenko in the cage for her fight at UFC 315
UFC

Top MMA analyst explains why Dakota Ditcheva would beat Valentina Shevchenko in potential showdown

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

Dan Hardy believes a potential fight between PFL superstar Dakota Ditcheva and UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko would have a decisive victor.

Charles Oliveira enters the Octagon for his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317
Diego Lopes

Surprising name surfaces to be Charles Oliveira's replacement opponent for UFC Rio main event

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

A top featherweight contender is willing to fight Charles Oliveira in the upcoming UFC Rio main event for his lightweight debut.

Ronda Rousey training session
UFC

UFC legend Ronda Rousey admits she's 'finding my love' for MMA again

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Ronda Rousey likely won’t be returning to pro MMA competition, but she’s renewing her love for the sport.