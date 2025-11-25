Dominick Cruz: ‘Very possible’ Petr Yan beats Merab Dvalishvili in UFC 323 rematch

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz envisions Petr Yan defeating Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323; if he follows on specific path.

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will defend his belt for the fourth time in 2025 next month at UFC 323 against Petr Yan. Two years after Dvalishvili put on a record-setting performance against Yan in their first clash, the two bantamweights will run it back as Yan looks to reclaim the 135-pound throne.

Since their first clash, both fighters have improved in their skill sets, especially Dvalishvili. After his initial ascent as a wrestling-heavy juggernaut, Dvalishvili has rounded out his skills and has proven himself as a cardio machine.

One of the all-time greatest bantamweights believes he knows what Yan needs to do to defeat Dvalishvili, but it’ll be easier said than done.

Dominick Cruz paves a roadmap to a Petr Yan win at UFC 323

In a recent appearance on The Bohnfire podcast, Dominick Cruz gave a blunt assessment of what Yan needs to do to dethrone Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

“Just get taken down ten times instead of 50 and you’ll probably win. Think about that for a second, it’s really that simple. Cut 40 takedowns off, is that possible for Petr Yan? I think it’s very possible,” Cruz said.

“This is what he [Dvalishvili] does so if you’re Petr Yan, what do you got to do? Well, if I just get it to 10 takedowns instead of 50, I already gave myself a 40% better chance.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Yan has showcased improved grappling in recent wins over Deiveson Figueiredo, Marcus McGhee, and Song Yadong. He possesses some of the best boxing in the bantamweight division.

In their first fight, Dvalishvili attempted a record 49 takedowns against Yan, and holds the record for the most takedowns landed in UFC history (117). He most recently set a record with 20 takedowns landed in a single UFC title fight against Cory Sandhagen.