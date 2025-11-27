Merab Dvalishvili reveals why he isn’t a fan of Umar Nurmagomedov

By Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili punches Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed why he isn’t a big fan of former foe Umar Nurmagomedov.

Right now, there are few better fighters in mixed martial arts than Merab Dvalishvili. He is carving out quite the legacy for himself and at this point, you could already argue that he is the greatest bantamweight of all time. He will attempt to cement that legacy for himself when he goes head to head with Petr Yan next month in the main event of UFC 323.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili shares grim outlook for Umar Nurmagomedov if there’s ever a rematch

Dvalishvili has already beaten Yan once before, and you would have to imagine that he will fancy his chances again in the rematch. However, if he does manage to get past Yan, he could have yet another rematch on his hands soon after – against Umar Nurmagomedov. Umar defeated Mario Bautista recently and in the eyes of many, he deserves another crack at the belt after losing in his first attempt earlier this year.

In a recent podcast appearance, Dvalishvili didn’t hold back when giving his opinion on Nurmagomedov.

 

Dvalishvili gives his view on Nurmagomedov

“I don’t watch this fight [Umar vs Bautista].”

“He called me [a] fake champion. What kind of man you are when somebody tweeting for you? I know it wasn’t Ali, because Ali reached out. I will never let my manager or my friend or my brother to tweet for me to say words that’s not even mine.

“He don’t respect me as a champion? I earned it. He’s now making excuses. I’m done with him, next question please.”

Who would you back in a rematch? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Andrei Arlovski, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC

Waldo Cortes-Acosta's coach reveals desire to battle UFC heavyweight legend

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Conor McGregor to a rehab facility in Dagestan

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has invited Conor McGregor to a rehabilitation facility in Dagestan as their feud continues.

Keith Jardine
UFC

Keith Jardine: Keanu Reeves is "100% action", Batista "wanted me to come grapple"

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Keith Jardine is an acclaimed ex-UFC vet who also had a role doing some stunt work in John Wick. ‘The Dean of Mean’ has recently delved into some of his on-set experiences and the connection he had with the actor portraying the titular character, Keanu Reeves, even prior to filming. Also of note, Reeves has previously gotten in some training with world-renowned jiu-jitsu practitioner Jean Jacques Machado, working on the gentle art.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones visiting Russia: “Why is [he] not with his family on Thanksgiving?”

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Jon Jones’ travel efforts in Chechnya and wondered why his long-time rival was not on home soil for a popular American holiday. A video was circulating around social media of Jones enjoying some Chechen cuisine during his recent foray in Russia, which has seen him utilize exotic weapons with Ramzan Kadyrov and get into some wrestling-related hijinks with Khamzat Chimaev.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan: "[Michael] Chandler is Nobody. UFC tried to make him a superstar"

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan does not rate Michael Chandler highly as a top-level MMA fighter and indicated as such when blasting the former multi-time Bellator MMA champion in a recent interview. The conversation in question took place on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel as Tsarukyan fielded several subjects in the wake of his recent submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Jon Jones wouldn't mind if he doesn't get top billing for UFC White House card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 26, 2025
Michael Morales and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's strength would be tested by Michael Morales, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 26, 2025

Islam Makhachev would be in for an interesting test against Michael Morales if one UFC icon is to be believed.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov shuts down Ian Machado Garry's No. 1 contender demand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 26, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t believe Ian Machado Garry should be the No. 1 contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Arman Tsarukyan is 'scary' fight for Ilia Topuria fans

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why Arman Tsarukyan is a scary fight for Ilia Topuria fans to contend with.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval
Joshua Van

Joshua Van doesn't want 'old vs young' storyline for Alexandre Pantoja fight

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2025

UFC 323 title challenger Joshua Van doesn’t want an old vs young storyline for his showdown with Alexandre Pantoja.