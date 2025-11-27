Merab Dvalishvili reveals why he isn’t a fan of Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed why he isn’t a big fan of former foe Umar Nurmagomedov.

Right now, there are few better fighters in mixed martial arts than Merab Dvalishvili. He is carving out quite the legacy for himself and at this point, you could already argue that he is the greatest bantamweight of all time. He will attempt to cement that legacy for himself when he goes head to head with Petr Yan next month in the main event of UFC 323.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili shares grim outlook for Umar Nurmagomedov if there’s ever a rematch

Dvalishvili has already beaten Yan once before, and you would have to imagine that he will fancy his chances again in the rematch. However, if he does manage to get past Yan, he could have yet another rematch on his hands soon after – against Umar Nurmagomedov. Umar defeated Mario Bautista recently and in the eyes of many, he deserves another crack at the belt after losing in his first attempt earlier this year.

In a recent podcast appearance, Dvalishvili didn’t hold back when giving his opinion on Nurmagomedov.

Merab GOES OFF on Umar Nurmagomedov over what he sees as disrespect 😬 #UFC #MMA #UFC323 #Merab 🚨FULL EPISODE LIVE pic.twitter.com/SBefEeoJTQ — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) November 27, 2025

Dvalishvili gives his view on Nurmagomedov

“I don’t watch this fight [Umar vs Bautista].”

“He called me [a] fake champion. What kind of man you are when somebody tweeting for you? I know it wasn’t Ali, because Ali reached out. I will never let my manager or my friend or my brother to tweet for me to say words that’s not even mine.

“He don’t respect me as a champion? I earned it. He’s now making excuses. I’m done with him, next question please.”

Who would you back in a rematch? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!