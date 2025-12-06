UFC 323: ‘Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - December 5, 2025
The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 323 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2.

Dvalishvili (21-4 MMA) will be making a quick turnaround, this after defeating Cory Sandhagen at October’s UFC 320 event. ‘The Machine’ has successfully defended the promotion‘s bantamweight world title on three occasions in 2025, this while defeating Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley and the aforementioned ‘Sandman’.

Petr Yan (19-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak. During that impressive stretch ‘No Mercy’ has defeated Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo and Marcus McGhee respectively.

UFC 323 is co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring challenger Joshua Van taking on reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Van (15-2 MMA) will enter his first career title bout on a five-fight winning streak, with his most recent triumph coming against former title challenger Brandon Royval in a ‘FOTN‘ effort at June’s UFC 317 event. Three weeks prior to that victory, ‘The Fearless’ earned a TKO win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva at UFC 316 in Newark.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja (30-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting an eight-fight winning streak. ‘The Cannibal’ was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 317 event, where he successfully defended the promotion‘s 125lbs title for a fourth consecutive time with a submission victory over Kai Kara-France.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 323 main card lineup is a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Henry Cejudo and Payton Talbott.

Cejudo (16-5 MMA) will enter what is expected to be his final Octagon appearance with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former two-division UFC champion has suffered three straight decision losses to Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong respectively. ‘Triple C’ recorded his most recent victory back in May of 2020 at UFC 249, when he defeated Dominick Cruz to successfully defend the promotion’s 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Payton Talbott (10-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 317 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Felipe Lima. Prior to that triumph, the 27-year-old was coming off the first defeat of his professional career, which he suffered at the hands of Raoni Barcelos.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, the UFC 323 main card lineup is kicked off by a promising light heavyweight bout between former division title holder Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov.

Blachowicz (29-11-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping a three-fight winless drought. The Polish powerhouse most previously competed at March’s UFC event in London, where he dropped a decision to perennial contender Carlos Ulberg. Prior to that setback, Jan had suffered a split decision defeat to Alex Pereira and a split draw to Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Guskov (18-3 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round knockout over Nikita Krylov at July’s event in Abu Dhabi. ‘Czarevitch’ has gone 4-1 since entering the Octagon in September of 2023, with his lone loss coming in his promotional debut against Volkan Oezdemir.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 323 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Petr Yan (135) –

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Joshua Van (124.5) –

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126) –

Henry Cejudo (136) vs. Payton Talbott (136) –

Jan Blachowicz (206) vs. Bogdan Guskov (206) –

UFC 323 Televised Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156) –

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Chris Duncan (156) –

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125.5) –

Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156) –

UFC 323 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (189)* –

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155) –

Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs. Ibo Aslan (205.5) –

Mansur Abdul-Malik (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (186) –

Muhammad Naimov (146) vs. Mairon Santos (147.5)* –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan?

