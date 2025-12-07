UFC 323 Results: Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Brunno Ferreira.

Vettori (19-10-1 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former title challenger has dropped three straight decision losses to opponents Jared Cannonier, Roman Dolidze and Brendan Allen respectively. ‘The Italian Dream’ was last victorious in March of 2023, where he picked up a decision victory over the aforementioned Roman Dolidze.

Meanwhile, Brunno Ferreira (15-2 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back submission victories over Armen Petrosyan and Jackson McVey in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those triumphs, ‘The Hulk’ was coming off a submission loss to Abus Magomedov at UFC 308 in October of 2024.

Round one of this UFC 323 middleweight matchup begins and the fighters trade leg kicks to start. Marvin Vettori pressing forward in the early going. He lands a 1-2 and then shoots for a takedown, but Ferreira stuffs it with relative ease. A nice right hand from Ferreira. He follows that up with a jab. Another right from Ferreira connects. Vettori replies with a low kick. A heavy low kick in return by Brunno Ferreira. Vettori shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. He sneaks in a 1-2 on the break. Two minutes remain in the opening round. A left hand connects for Vettori. ‘The Italian Dream’ with a 1-2 and then a low kick. A crisp jab now from Ferreira. Vettori with a nice shot right before the horn.

Vettori vs Ferreira 1st round last minute

Ferreira 10-9#UFC323 pic.twitter.com/XAARte1nZ5 — B (@AllISeeIsLegacy) December 7, 2025

Round two begins and Marvin Vettori connects with a pair of jabs to start. A clean right hand from Ferreira. Vettori responds with a 1-2. He follows that up with some more jabs from the pocket. ‘The Italian Dream’ is pressing the action here. He lands a nice leg kick and then another 1-2. Two minutes left. Brunno Ferreira with a nice right hand over the top. Vettori replies with a jab and then a low kick. Ferreira comes forward with some big shots. Ferreira pressing here. He lands another crisp combo before the horn.

The third and final round begins and Brunno Ferreira scores a quick takedown. A scramble ensues and Marvin Vettori ends up in top position! Ferreira scrambles and is able to get back to his feet. Vettori forces the clinch and presses Ferreira against the cage. ‘The Italian Dream’ with a takedown. A couple of shots from top position by Vettori. Ferreira once again scrambles and gets back to his feet. A nice 1-2 by Vettori. A stiff jab in return by Ferreira. Vettori is bleeding from his nose. Ferreira shoots for a takedown, but can’t get the Italian to the ground. A couple of jabs by Vettori. A big right hand lands clean for Ferreira. He follows that up with a big combination. Marvin Vettori responds with a big right of hiw own. Ferreira is wobbled. Vettori is pressing now. He lands a nice hook. Ferreira returns fire. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Three in a row‼️ Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori by Unanimous Decision at #UFC323! pic.twitter.com/zhxGC6KnAa — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

Official UFC 323 Results: Brunno Ferreira def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

