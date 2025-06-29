UFC 317 Bonus Report: Joshua Van and Brandon Royval earn FOTN honors

By Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

The Octagon returned to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 317 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Joshua Van, Brandon Royval, UFC 317, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated main event between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title proved to be a coming out party for Ilia Topuria. The former featherweight champion took no time getting to work against Charles Oliveira. After busting open ‘Do Bronx’ with some early combinations, ‘El Matador’ promptly put Oliveira to sleep with a beautiful 1-2 combination. Topuria followed up with some hammer fists that were definitely not needed, but it was one of the most impressive performances in recent memory. Following the win, Ilia called out his longtime rival Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 317 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. The contest resulted in another dominant showing from the reigning champion, as Pantoja was able to overwhelm and smother ‘Don’t Blink’ on route to a third-round submission victory (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 317, Charles Oliveira, Pros react, UFC

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Joshua Van and Brandon Royval each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 317 main card. Van ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Ilia Topuria earned an extra $50k for his nasty first-round knockout victory over Charles Oliveira in tonight’s headliner (see that here).

Performance of the night: Gregory Rodrigues pocketed an extra $50k for his violent knockout victory over Jack Hermansson.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 317 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Joshua Van UFC UFC 317

Related

Ilia Topuria, UFC 317, Charles Oliveira, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Charles Oliveira (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 317, Results, UFC
Kai Kara-France

UFC 317 Results: Alexandre Pantoja stops Kai Kara-France (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval
Joshua Van

UFC 317 Results: Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van.

Beneil Dariush
Renato Moicano

UFC 317 Results: Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush.

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA

UFC 317 Results: Payton Talbott defeats Felipe Lima (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025
Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, UFC 317, Results
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317: 'Topuria vs. Oliveira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 317 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones names the best performance of his legendary UFC career

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. But which of his many impressive victories was his best? The man himself recently revealed exactly that.

Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, UFC 317, Results
Ilia Topuria

Israel Adesanya makes UFC 317 prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 27, 2025

Israel Adesanya has made his pick for the UFC 317 main event between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan disagrees with Jon Jones' stance on Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 27, 2025

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t agree with Jon Jones’ take on Tom Aspinall.