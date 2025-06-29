UFC 317 Bonus Report: Joshua Van and Brandon Royval earn FOTN honors

The Octagon returned to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 317 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The highly anticipated main event between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title proved to be a coming out party for Ilia Topuria. The former featherweight champion took no time getting to work against Charles Oliveira. After busting open ‘Do Bronx’ with some early combinations, ‘El Matador’ promptly put Oliveira to sleep with a beautiful 1-2 combination. Topuria followed up with some hammer fists that were definitely not needed, but it was one of the most impressive performances in recent memory. Following the win, Ilia called out his longtime rival Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 317 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. The contest resulted in another dominant showing from the reigning champion, as Pantoja was able to overwhelm and smother ‘Don’t Blink’ on route to a third-round submission victory (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Joshua Van and Brandon Royval each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 317 main card. Van ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Ilia Topuria earned an extra $50k for his nasty first-round knockout victory over Charles Oliveira in tonight’s headliner (see that here).

Performance of the night: Gregory Rodrigues pocketed an extra $50k for his violent knockout victory over Jack Hermansson.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 317 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!