Sean O’Malley questions Dana White’s lack of promotion after heavily criticized 2026 fight announcements

By Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Dana White at the UFC 322 press conference

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley questions whether or not Dana White is still as excited as ever about promoting fights.

UFC CEO Dana White’s recent announcements for the first two major events of 2026, UFC 324 and UFC 325, have received mixed reactions from fans and pundits.

White announced the first two major events in 2026, with Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett set to square off for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324. Gaethje and Pimblett will fight amidst Ilia Topuria’s indefinite absence due to personal reasons.

UFC 325 features a Sydney headliner between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, less than a year since their fight at UFC 314. Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision in one of the most exciting main events of 2025.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was critical of White and the UFC earlier this week, scorching the promotion’s recent marketing decisions and matchmaking. Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley admitted he was surprised at White’s lack of fire when he shared the recent fight news.

Sean O’Malley reacts to criticism of Dana White’s recent announcements and promotion

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, O’Malley was asked about White’s perceived diminished passion for promoting fights in the wake of the UFC 324 and UFC 325 announcements.

“I’m just used to Dana being excited, and turning red he’s so excited about the next fight,” O’Malley said.

“It’s the halftime show on Thanksgiving, so many people are watching. But I feel like it was supposed to be Paddy vs. Ilia, Ilia vs. Justin, Ilia was supposed to fight. Moving pieces, it kind of falls out, and Dana wants to see the biggest fight.

“I think maybe it fell through, and now he’s kind of doing [less promotion].”

O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon against Song Yadong at UFC 324 as he looks to get back into the bantamweight title mix.

