What’s next for Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after UFC London?

In the main event of UFC London, ranked heavyweights took center stage as Tom Aspinall was taking on Marcin Tybura.

Aspinall entered the fight coming off a year away after tearing his MCL just seconds into his fight against Curtis Blaydes last July. Prior to that, the Brit was 5-0 in the UFC and had beaten the likes of Alexander Volkov and Andrei Arlovski by stoppage. Tybura, meanwhile, was on a two-fight winning streak and was 7-1 in his last eight entering his main event spot.

Ultimately, it was Tom Aspinall who returned to the win column as he scored a first-round TKO over Marcin Tybura in just 73 seconds to send the British fans home happy. Now, after UFC London, here is what I think should be next for both Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after Saturday.