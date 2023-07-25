What’s next for Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after UFC London?
In the main event of UFC London, ranked heavyweights took center stage as Tom Aspinall was taking on Marcin Tybura.
Aspinall entered the fight coming off a year away after tearing his MCL just seconds into his fight against Curtis Blaydes last July. Prior to that, the Brit was 5-0 in the UFC and had beaten the likes of Alexander Volkov and Andrei Arlovski by stoppage. Tybura, meanwhile, was on a two-fight winning streak and was 7-1 in his last eight entering his main event spot.
Ultimately, it was Tom Aspinall who returned to the win column as he scored a first-round TKO over Marcin Tybura in just 73 seconds to send the British fans home happy. Now, after UFC London, here is what I think should be next for both Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after Saturday.
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall made quick work of Marcin Tybura and proved he is the real deal after coming back from a major knee injury. Aspinall was much faster than Tybura and was able to piece him up with ease and eventually dropped the Pole and finished him off.
After the win, Aspinall called out the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac which headlines UFC Paris. However, I don’t think that fight makes that much sense, as there is some talk that if Jon Jones beats Stipe Miocic he would retire and the belt would be vacant. If that is the case, Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich makes a ton of sense for the vacant title.
Yet, if Jones doesn’t retire, Aspinall vs. Pavlovich should be the fight to determine the number one contender.
Marcin Tybura
Marcin Tybura was on a nice streak but he suffered his first stoppage loss since September 2019 at the hands of Tom Aspinall.
Following the loss, Tybura will have to go back to the drawing board as he is once again a gatekeeper at heavyweight. Tybura is ranked 10th at heavyweight – although he may drop after the loss – but a logical next fight is to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik is coming off a submission loss to Jailton Almeida and the winner of Rozenstruik-Tybura can get a top-10 opponent while the loser will likely need to face an unranked opponent and defend their spot in the top-15.
