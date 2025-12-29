UFC champion Tom Aspinall reveals he is set for double eye surgery

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he is set for double eye surgery after the injuries he suffered at UFC 321.

As we know, earlier this year, Tom Aspinall suffered a nasty double eye injury at the hands of Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321. It meant that Tom was unable to continue with the contest, and despite Gane being the one who committed the foul, the Englishman was the one who received a great deal of criticism for how it all played out.

Either way, Aspinall is focused on getting himself back to 100%, which may take a while. There are rumblings that an interim title shot could be introduced at some point if Tom is going to take an extended period of time away from the sport to recover, but as of this writing, nothing has been announced or confirmed by the promotion.

In a recent video, Aspinall revealed that he is set for surgery on both eyes as a result of Gane’s eye pokes.

Aspinall reveals double eye surgery plans

“By the time this (video) is going out I’ll probably have surgery on one eye already,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “Next surgery is coming mid-January. So, we’re working towards getting back and that’s the plan.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no denying that the heavyweight division will be a better place when this man is back competing.

What do you believe will happen if we get the chance to see the Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane rematch at some point in 2026? Are you excited for the future of the division? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!